12 Key Medical Meetings Canceled Or Postponed In The Face Of A Pandemic

Global events, meetings and symposiums are being canceled in droves as a precautionary measure to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) executives attended a conference sponsored by Cowen in Boston last month have become responsible for most cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, according to CNN.

A Biogen executive from Italy who was reportedly infected with SARS-CoV-2 spread it to his unsuspecting colleagues.

The following are medical meetings that have been canceled or postponed:

Canceled Meetings

(with original schedule and venue)

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology: March 13-16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

American Academy of Dermatology: March 20-24 in Denver, Colorado

Endocrine Society-ENDO 2020: March 27-31 in San Francisco, California

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2020 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer: March 28-31 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

American Academy of Neurology: April 25-May 1 in Toronto, Canada

American College of Physicians' Internal Medicine Meeting: April 23-25 in Los Angeles, California

Postponed Meetings

European Society of Radiology 2020 meeting: shifted from March 11-15 to July 15-19; to be held in Vienna, Austria

European Breast Conference: shifted from March 18-20 to beyond September; to be held in Barcelona, Spain

35th Annual Congress of the European Association of Urology: shifted from March 20-23 to July 17-21; to be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

2020 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference: shifted from March 22-25 to a yet-to-be-announced date; to be held in Orlando, Florida

The European Association for the Study of Liver's International Liver Congress 2020: shifted from April 15-19 to beyond August; to be held in London, U.K.

The American Association for Cancer Research 2020 Annual Meeting: shifted from April 24-29 to later this year; to be held in San Diego, California

Some of the associations have taken advantage of technology and scheduled virtual meetings:

The annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections scheduled between March 7-10 was canceled and instead virtual meetings were held between March 8-10.

The American College of Cardiology cancelled its Scientific Session and World Congress of Cardiology scheduled to take place in March 28-30 in Chicago, Illinois. ACC said it will announce a virtual schedule instead.

Related Links:

10 Small-To-Mid-Cap Biotech Ideas For When The Coronavirus Fades

8 Biotechs With Coronavirus Vaccines In Development