Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories of the Week

In this week's rendition, we'll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics industry news stories for the week of March 9th – 15th, 2020.

The Psychedelics Sector Has Captivated the Attention of Investors on Wall Street All the Way to Silicon Valley

The emerging sector recently gained global media attention as two new Psychedelic Stocks went public. Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (FRA: 496) was the first company to IPO, followed by MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTC: MMEDF) (FRA: BGHM) a day later. While MMED garnered the majority of the media attention thanks to its backers Kevin O’Leary and former Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) CEO Bruce Linton, it was SHRM that took home the honours as the week’s top-performing new Psychedelics IPO.

Companies Are Monitoring the COVID-19 Pandemic, But Continue to Operate Grow Facilities

As Canadian cannabis companies monitor developments with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most major licensed producers (LPs) are still operating their cultivation facilities. Spokespeople from Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1), HEXO (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) (FRA: 74H), Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) (FRA: 21P) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) (FRA: 2HQ) each told BNN Bloomberg that the companies have reduced business travel and given staff the option to work from home in light of advisories issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Remarks Were Delivered By Michelle Boudreau to the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

The Canadian government touted the benefits of its legal, regulated marijuana market in comments to the United Nations recently, saying that since legal sales began in the country a year and a half ago, “the illegal market has already lost 30% of its market share” and “rates of use have not changed among youth and young adults.”

The New Spa-Like Psychedelics Clinic is Located in New York City and Offers Guided Ketamine Therapy

Mindbloom, a guided and legal psychedelic therapy centre, has officially opened its doors on New York City’s famed 5th Avenue. The newly opened centre offers clinician-prescribed and science-based guided ketamine therapy in a modern, spa-like environment. Costs range from between $150 – $250 per session.

Canopy Rivers is a Venture Capital Firm with a Unique Investment and Operating Platform

Narbe Alexandrian, CEO of Canadian licensed producer (LP) Canopy Rivers (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), sat down with TCI host Alyssa Boston (Miss Universe Canada 2019 + Cannabis Crusader) to discuss the current state of the business as well as the company’s plans for 2020 and beyond. The company has a strategic partnership in place with Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1), the world’s largest cannabis company.

The Company is Closing 2 Greenhouses in British Columbia, Which Will Result in 500 Job Losses

Ontario, Canada-based cannabis producer Canopy Growth’s (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) announced production cuts could help ease the nation’s oversupply issues as well as offer lessons for other operators on how to compete in a newer market.

Oversupply Means Few Companies are Looking at Making Any Purchases, Even at These Prices

The pace of dealmaking in the already embattled cannabis sector is expected to slow even further, industry watchers say, as companies and investors retreat from risk amid recent turmoil in the equity markets.

Lawmakers Voted 22-11 in Support of the Legislation

After hours of tense debate, the Alabama Senate voted on Wednesday to pass a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

The Proposal Comes as a Number of Other U.S. Jurisdictions Explore Relaxing Laws Around Psychedelics

A pair of Hawaii lawmakers is pushing to explore the therapeutic potential of Psychedelic mushrooms, introducing legislation that could one day make Psilocybin-based products available to medical patients in the state.

Currently, a Bill That Would Resolve the Banking Issue is Sitting in Chairman Mike Crapo’s Committee

More than a dozen major trade groups and advocacy organizations sent a letter to the chair of the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, asking that he advance a bill protecting financial institutions that service state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators.

