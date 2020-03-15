Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Biotech: COVID-19 Updates, Tapering Earnings Flow, Eton's Seizure Drug Review
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2020 9:55am   Comments
The biopharma space bled along with the rest of the market and COVID-19 levered biotechs weren't spared either.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) was in the news for all wrong reasons, as an employee conference held by the company in Boston from Feb. 24 to 27 was blamed for 77 of the 95 COVID-19 cases reported by Massachusetts as of March 11. The state subsequently had to declare a state of emergency.

Several medical meetings scheduled for March and April now stand cancelled. The American Association for Cancer Research said Tuesday the association's 2020 annual meeting scheduled for April 24-29, in San Diego, California is cancelled.

Among company-specific developments, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) received FDA nod for the Opdivo-Yervoy combo for liver cancer, while AstraZeneca's (NYSE: AZN) combo drug for ovarian cancer stumbled in a mid-stage trial.

Here are some key biotech catalysts that will likely play out in the unfolding week.

Conferences

11th Annual Congress on Pulmonology & Respiratory Medicine: March 18-19 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

The 2020 annual meetings of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and the American Academy of Dermatology Association scheduled for the week were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

See Also: Pence Talks Telemedicine, Co-Pays In Coronavirus Update

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is due to announce its verdict on epilepsy drug candidate EM-105, developed by Acuta Pharma as an adjunctive therapy for partial seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and generalized seizures of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients two years of age and older. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) has acquired U.S. commercial rights to the drug.

The additional validation study sought by the FDA in mid-February has cast a cloud on the approval coming through by the March 17 PDUFA date.

Clinical Readouts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) is due to release Tuesday updated data from Part 1 of the Phase 2 PIONEER trial of avapritinib in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is due to present Wednesday at the Pulmonology & Respiratory Medicine congress already-released Phase 2 data for Poziotinib in non-small cell lung cancer with exon 20 insertion mutation in EGFR or HER2.

Earnings

Monday

  • Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) (before the market open)
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) (before the market open)
  • Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) (before the market open)
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) (before the market open)
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) (after the close)
  • Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) (after the close)
  • Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) (after the close)
  • CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) (after the close)
  • CV Sciences Inc (OTC: CVSI) (after the close)
  • Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT) (after the close)
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: TRXC) (after the close)
  • Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) (after the close)

Tuesday

  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) (before the market open)
  • DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) (before the market open)
  • STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) (before the market open)
  • Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) (before the market open)
  • Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) (after the close)

Wednesday

  • Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BBI) (after the close)
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) (after the close)
  • Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) (after the close)
  • Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) (after the close)
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) (after the close)

Thursday

  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market open)
  • Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) (before the market open)
  • Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) (before the market open)
  • BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) (before the market open)
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) (after the close)
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) (after the close)
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) (after the close)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19Biotech Earnings News Previews FDA Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

