Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
The coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines for the better part of 2020. Keep up to date by checking this live blog every day for major updates related to COVID-19 and its impact on the world economy, U.S. markets and the health of the global population.
March 11: NCAA President Mark Emmert said NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas.
March 11: The World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus as a pandemic. The organization defines a pandemic as a disease that has become widespread around the world. WHO is "deeply concerned" by the "spread and severity" of the virus, said director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom.
Below is a snapshot of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North America as of March 11
