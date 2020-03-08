Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 8-14): Bristol-Myers Awaits FDA Nod For Liver Cancer Combo Therapy, Earnings Flow Continues
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2020 4:14pm   Comments
Biotech stocks rebounded in the week ended March 6, recovering from the previous week's steep sell-off.

The week was light on news flow, barring some smid-cap earnings and COVID-19 treatment and vaccine news.

The following are key catalysts in the unfolding week that a biotech investor should stay tuned to. 

Conferences

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: March 10-12 in Miami, Florida.
American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, or AAAAI, Annual Meeting: March 13-16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to rule on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) sBLA for Opdivo + Yervoy as a treatment option for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were previously treated with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) and Onyx Pharma's Nexavar. The PDUFA date has been set for Tuesday.

Clinical Readouts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) is scheduled to present at the AAAAI annual meeting with Phase 2 data for Avapritinib, which is being evaluated for treating indolent and smoldering systemic mastocytosis.

See also: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These March PDUFA Dates

Earnings

Monday

  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) (before the market open)
  • Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open)
  • BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)
  • Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) (after the close)
  • SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) (after the close)
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) (after the close)
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close)
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) (after the close)

Tuesday

  • Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) (time not provided)
  • Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) (before the market open)
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) (before the market open)
  • InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) (before the market open)
  • ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close)
  • CV Sciences Inc (OTC: CVSI) (after the close)
  • Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the close)
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) (after the close)
  • RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) (after the close)
  • Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) (after the close)

Wednesday

  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) (before the market open)
  • Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) (before the market open)
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open)
  • INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) (before the market open)
  • Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) (after the close)
  • Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) (after the close)
  • Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) (after the close)
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) (after the close)
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) (after the close)
  • BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close)
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close)
  • Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) (after the close)
  • Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) (after the close)
  • Thursday
  • Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) (before the market open)
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) (before the market open)
  • Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) (before the market open)
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open)
  • Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open)
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open)
  • Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) (before the market open)
  • Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) (before the market open)
  • Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) (before the market open)
  • China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) (before the market open)
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open)
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) (before the market open)
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open)
  • Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) (before the market open)
  • Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) (before the market open)
  • Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) (before the market open)
  • ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) (after the close)
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) (after the close)
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) (after the close)
  • Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) (after the close)
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) (after the close)
  • Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close)
  • Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) (after the close)
  • Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close)
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX) (after the close)
  • Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close)
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) (after the close)
  • Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) (after the close)
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the close)
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) (after the close)

Friday

  • PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)
  • Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) (before the market open)

IPOs

Imara, a biopharma company that is developing therapies for rare hemoglobinopathies, has filed to offer 4.45 million shares in an IPO, to be priced between $16 and $18. The company seeks to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "IMRA."

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD)

Related Link: How The COVID-19 Outbreak Is Benefiting Biotech Investors

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

