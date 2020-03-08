The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 8-14): Bristol-Myers Awaits FDA Nod For Liver Cancer Combo Therapy, Earnings Flow Continues

Biotech stocks rebounded in the week ended March 6, recovering from the previous week's steep sell-off.

The week was light on news flow, barring some smid-cap earnings and COVID-19 treatment and vaccine news.

The following are key catalysts in the unfolding week that a biotech investor should stay tuned to.

Conferences

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: March 10-12 in Miami, Florida.

American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, or AAAAI, Annual Meeting: March 13-16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to rule on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) sBLA for Opdivo + Yervoy as a treatment option for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were previously treated with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) and Onyx Pharma's Nexavar. The PDUFA date has been set for Tuesday.

Clinical Readouts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) is scheduled to present at the AAAAI annual meeting with Phase 2 data for Avapritinib, which is being evaluated for treating indolent and smoldering systemic mastocytosis.

Earnings

Monday

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) (before the market open)

(NYSE: MTNB) (before the market open) Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open) Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ASRT) (after the close) SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SIBN) (after the close) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: XENE) (after the close) Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) (after the close)

Tuesday

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) (time not provided)

(NASDAQ: DTIL) (time not provided) Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AKBA) (before the market open) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CATB) (before the market open) InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) (before the market open)

(NYSE: NSPR) (before the market open) ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close) CV Sciences Inc (OTC: CVSI) (after the close)

(OTC: CVSI) (after the close) Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the close) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SNSS) (after the close) RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) (after the close)

(NYSE: RMED) (after the close) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) (after the close)

Wednesday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: XERS) (before the market open) Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: LQDA) (before the market open) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open) INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: INMB) (before the market open) Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CLSD) (after the close) Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CALA) (after the close) Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: UBX) (after the close) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) (after the close)

(NYSE: NAVB) (after the close) Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CPIX) (after the close) BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close) Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close) Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: MGEN) (after the close) Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) (after the close)

(NYSE: PFNX) (after the close) Thursday

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AQST) (before the market open) Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AVDL) (before the market open) Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AXSM) (before the market open) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open) Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open) Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PRVB) (before the market open) Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: PLX) (before the market open) Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: EVFM) (before the market open) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CBPO) (before the market open) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PIRS) (before the market open) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open) Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PTE) (before the market open) Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: RUBY) (before the market open) Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AGEN) (before the market open) ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ADMA) (after the close) BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BDSI) (after the close) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BLCM) (after the close) Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CELC) (after the close) Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) (after the close)

(NYSE: LCTX) (after the close) Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: HARP) (after the close) Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close) Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NLTX) (after the close) Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: INO) (after the close) Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SVRA) (after the close) Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the close) Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) (after the close)

Friday

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open) Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) (before the market open)

IPOs

Imara, a biopharma company that is developing therapies for rare hemoglobinopathies, has filed to offer 4.45 million shares in an IPO, to be priced between $16 and $18. The company seeks to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "IMRA."

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD)

