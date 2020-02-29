The Week Ahead In Biotech: COVID-19 Stocks In The Spotlight, Earnings Taper Off

Biotech stocks came under significant weakness along with the broader market in the week ended Feb. 28. Despite fears the COVID-19 epidemic will likely drag global growth, the viral outbreak proved advantageous for some biotechs that disclosed plans to work on therapies or vaccines for countering the viral attack.

The FDA approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ESPR) LDL-cholesterol lowering combo therapy and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd's (NYSE: BHVN) migraine drug.

The following are key catalysts that could move biotech stocks in the unfolding week.

Conferences

Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference: March 2-4 in Boston, Massachusetts

Earnings

Monday

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALBO) (before the market open) Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: FOLD) (before the market open) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ITCI) (before the market open) Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the market open) Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: URGN) (before the market open) Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: WVE) (before the market open) Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: FATE) (after the close) FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close) GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GNMK) (after the close) Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OMER) (after the close) PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PTCT) (after the close) Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PGEN) (after the close) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ZIOP) (after the close) Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) (after the close)

Tuesday

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ATRS) (before the market open) Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AUTL) (before the market open) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open) TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ: TGTX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: TGTX) (before the market open) Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SRRA) (before the market open) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: INFI) (after the close) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SNDX) (after the close) VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: VVUS) (after the close) Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: VYGR) (after the close) DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close) Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) (after the close)

Wednesday

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: AXNX) (after the close) Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: KIDS) (after the close) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) (after the close)

Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open) Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) (before the market open)

(NYSE: XTNT) (before the market open) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: FULC) (before the market open) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open) Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: OBSV) (before the market open) OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open) Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CLBS) (after the close) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) (after the close)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM)

PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD)

Apart from scheduled catalysts, any company updates on COVID-19 programs could be of interest for investors given the potential for big swings.