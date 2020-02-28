The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sangamo In Genome-Editing Therapy Deal With Biogen, FDA Nod For Biohaven, Passage Bio IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week highs on Feb. 27)

Global Cord Blood Corp

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics Inc

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (announced initiation of two Phase 2 studies for remdesivir for treating COVID-19)

Moderna Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Repro-Med Systems, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology Inc

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week lows on Feb. 27)

ABIOMED, Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc

Achieve Life Sciences Inc

Acorda Therapeutics Inc

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

Akers Biosciences Inc

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S ADR

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (reported below-consensus fourth-quarter results and issued downbeat guidance)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

Arca Biopharma Inc (announced common stock offering)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (reacted to its fourth-quarter results)

Artelo Biosciences Inc

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (announced fourth-quarter results)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – ADR

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aytu Bioscience Inc

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S ADR

BioSig Technologies Inc

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc

bluebird bio Inc

Blueprint Medicines Corp

Cara Therapeutics Inc

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc

Chembio Diagnostics Inc

Chiasma Inc

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc

Codexis, Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Edesa Biotech Inc

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (announced resignation of CEO Bob Ward and organizational realignment to focus on ELX-02 cystic fibrosis program)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc

Evolus Inc

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc

Genocea Biosciences Inc

Geron Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corp

Gossamer Bio Inc

Heat Biologics Inc

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

Illumina, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

KemPharm Inc

KITOV PHARMA LT/S ADR

Kura Oncology Inc

TapImmune Inc.

MediciNova, Inc.

Medigus Ltd. ADR

Mediwound Ltd

Menlo Therapeutics Inc

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR

Misonix Inc

Moleculin Biotech Inc

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Neurometrix Inc

Neuronetics Inc

Novan Inc

NuCana PLC

Obalon Therapeutics Inc

Omeros Corporation

OncoSec Medical Inc

Orthofix Medical Inc

Pacific Biosciences of California

PDS Biotechnology Corp

Plus Therapeutics Inc

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

Precigen Inc

Precipio Inc

Predictive Oncology Inc

Pulse Biosciences Inc

Radius Health Inc (announced its fourth-quarter results)

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S ADR

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (reacted to its fourth-quarter results)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

Sesen Bio Inc

Solid Biosciences Inc

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Stemline Therapeutics Inc

SurModics, Inc.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc

TherapeuticsMD Inc

Theratechnologies Inc

Viking Therapeutics Inc (reacted to its fourth-quarter results)

VIVUS, Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc

Zogenix, Inc. (announced extension in review period for seizure drug by three months)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

Stocks In Focus

Sangamo to License to Biogen 2 Pre-Clinical Genome-Editing Therapies For Treating Neurological Disorders

Sangamo and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced a global licensing collaboration agreement for developing and commercializing ST-501 for tautopathies including Alzheimer's disease, ST-502 for synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease, a third undisclosed neuromuscular disease target, and upto nine additional undisclosed neurological disease targets.

Biogen said it will leverage Sangamo's proprietary zinc finger protein technology delivered AAV to modulate the expression of key genes involves in neurological diseases.

Upon closing of the transaction, Sangamo will receive $350 million, comprising $125 million in license fee and $255 million from the sale of 24 million Sangamo stock at $9.21 per share. Sangamo is also eligible to receive up to $2.37 billion in other development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and tiered high single-digit to sub-teen double-digit royalties on potential net commercial sales of products arising from the collaboration.

Sangamo shares soared 39.68% to $9.31 in after-hours trading, while Biogen slid 0.57% to $308.30.

Sonoma Strikes $1M Distribution Deal In Eurasia

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) said it closed an asset purchase agreement with MicroSafe Group for certain wound care, disinfection and animal healthcare products in the Middle East, Australia and Europe for $1.1 million

The stock jumped 11.54% to $5.80 in after-hours trading.

Biohaven Receives FDA Approval For Migraine Drug

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) said the FDA approved its Nurtec ODT, or rimegepant, for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The company said its Nurtec ODT is a dissolving tablet, with one tablet having the potential to provide fast relief, helping patients return to normal function within one hour, and deliver sustained efficacy that lasts up to 48 hours.

The stock rallied 10.24% to $45 in after-hours trading.

Illumina Files Patent Lawsuit In US Related to Proprietary Sequencing Chemistry

Illumina said it has filed a patent infringement suit against BGI Genomics, BGI Americas, MGI Tech, MGI Americas and Complete Genomics in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging that plaintiffs infringed three patents covering its proprietary sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry.

Earnings

Coherus Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: CHRS) fourth-quarter net product revenues came in at $123.86 million compared to no revenues a year ago. The earnings per share, or EPS, declined from 92 cents to 53 cents. Analysts estimated EPS of 72 cents per share.

The stock slipped 8.81% to $17.50 in after-hours trading.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fourth-quarter net revenues climbed 52% to $14.2 million. EPS increased a penny to 9 cents. The company issued above-consensus revenue guidance for the full-year 2020 as well as the first quarter.

The stock jumped 11.58% to $13.30 in after-hours trading.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) reported a loss for its fourth quarter that was narrower than estimates.

The stock rallied 20.34% to $3.55 in after-hours trading.

Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) reported 4% revenue growth to $3.19 billion in the fourth quarter, shy of estimates by some analysts. The adjusted EPS rose from $1.30 to $1.40, while analysts estimated EPS of $1.28. The company lowered the low end of its 2020 revenue guidance and widened its adjusted EBITDA guidance.

The stock moved down 3.64% to $18 in after-hours trading.

Offerings

Novan priced its previously announced public offering of 18.33 million shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 18.33 million shares at a combined effective price of 30 cents per share and accompanying common warrant. The company expects the offering to close on or about March 3. Gross proceeds from the offering are estimated at $5.5 million.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) is scheduled to release Phase 2b data for GC4419 in oral mucositis. The data is to be presented at the Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium.

Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) (before the market open)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) (before the market open)

IPO

Passage Bio, a biotech developing gene therapies for central nervous system disorders, has priced its upsized offering of 12 million shares at $18, the upper bound of the previously estimated price range of $16-$18. The shares are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PASG.