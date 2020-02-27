Diagnosis: Volatility — Every Coronavirus-Related Stock That Was Halted For Trading Today

Wall Street has been sharply attuned to coronavirus news. In fact, the extreme volatility in the market brought 24 trading halts on Thursday.

Several biotech or pharmaceutical-related stocks were halted and reopened several times for volatility in the regular trading session. Here is a look at those stocks and each company's connection to the coronavirus.

Applied DNA

In partnership with Italy’s Takis Biotech, Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) is pursuing a “linear DNA” vaccine for COVID-19.

Allied Healthcare

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) manufactures respiratory devices, emergency medical supplies and “mass casualty” ventilation products designed for pandemics.

China Online Education

With schools closed for quarantines, China Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: COE) is taking over China’s English tutoring services.

Cleveland BioLabs

Oncology pharmaceutical Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) develops immune-receptor activators for vaccines targeting various types of infection. Its vaccine adjuvant is currently in Phase 1 trials.

Co-Diagnostics

Utah medtech company Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) is developing a test for the new coronavirus strain. Chinese officials and fearful travel companies demonstrate high demand for accurate diagnostics, as fever has proven an unreliable indicator of disease.

CRA International

Global consulting firm CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) is likely reacting less to coronavirus fears than to a quarterly earnings miss.

Digimarc

Tech developer Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) is similarly responding to an earnings miss.

EQT

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), a natural gas producer, beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and announced a deal with Equitrans.

Equitrans

Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) announced a deal with EQT, a stock buyback and a restructuring into a C-Corp.

Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE), which develops and commercializes genetic risk assessment technology, commonly partners with medical companies and research organizations on R&D.

Genprex

Biotech company Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) touts a proprietary gene technology platform but has made no public entrance into coronavirus therapies.

Greenland Tech

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) manufactures machine transmission products in China.

Ibio

Biotech Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) has partnered with CC-Pharming to develop a coronavirus vaccine using tobacco-related plants.

Jiayin

Jiayin Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) is an online finance marketplace that facilitates consumer lending in China. Its remote offering may see increased uptake amid local quarantines.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) beat bottom-line estimates but missed the top line in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPB) holds an online travel site — whose forum has seen some activity by fearful travelers.

Mastech

IT services company Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE: MHH) offers clients data management, engineering and science.

Moderna

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) received new funding from vaccine alliance CEPI to accelerate its work on a coronavirus vaccine, and it has joined forces with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations on a vaccine approach.

Oramed

Diabetic therapy manufacturer Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) announced a public offering to raise funds for its oral insulin trial.

Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA), which curates product collections on Zulily, Frontgate and other online marketplaces, missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates and attributed the miss partly to Chinese exposure.

Resideo

Smart home manufacturer Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

SigmaTron

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) provides electronics manufacturing services through facilities in four countries, including China.

Vaxart

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) has initiated a coronavirus vaccine program using its proprietary oral-delivery platform.

Vir Biotech

The portfolio of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) includes an antibody for another coronavirus strain, but management is testing to determine efficacy on the Wuhan strain.

"We have a library of multiple fully-human mAbs that bind and neutralize coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS," Chief Scientific Officer Herbert 'Skip' Virgin said in a press release. "...Some of these mAbs are able to neutralize zoonotic coronaviruses, and we believe may have the potential to treat and prevent Wuhan coronavirus. We are also exploring the isolation of new mAbs specific for this virus."