Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medical Cannabis Company Zelira's Insomnia Drug Aces Midstage Trial
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Medical Cannabis Company Zelira's Insomnia Drug Aces Midstage Trial

Australian medical cannabis company Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (OTC: ZLDAF) reported a positive Phase 1b/2a data readout Tuesday for a clinical trial evaluating its investigational cannabinoid therapy ZLT-101 for treating patients with chronic insomnia.

The study achieved the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in Insomnia Severity Index scores in a trial that recruited 24 chronic insomnia patients ages 25-70, the company said

The enrolled patients were treated with 14 nights of ZTL-101 and, after a washout period of a week, with 14 nights of placebo. The participants were administered either a single dose or double dose of medication delivered sublingually, according to their symptoms.

ZLT-101 was found to be safe and well-tolerated, according to Zelira. 

"Having successfully completed its recent merger, Zelira is now poised to rapidly commercialise the world's first clinically validated cannabis medicine for insomnia into global markets in 2020, including the US, based on the positive results of this study," Zelira Chairman Osagie Imasogie said in a statement.

The company said it expects to release a final report from the clinical study, including a comprehensive suite of secondary endpoints, by the end of March. 

After remaining halted for trading since Feb. 14, the OTC-listed shares last exchanged hands at 4 cents, down 32.2%.

Related Links:

Harvest Health Opens Little Rock, Arkansas Medical Marijuana Dispensary

The Industry Calculates Its Bearings After USDA, FDA Set Hemp Rules

Photo courtesy of Zelira Therapeutics. 

Posted-In: insomnia medical cannabisBiotech Cannabis News Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZLDAF)

Zelira Therapeutics Will Partner With The Parkinson's Foundation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.38
-0.1394
- 1.21%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$338.78
2.05
+ 0.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.38
0.06
+ 0.37%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.49
-0.0043
- 0.07%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga