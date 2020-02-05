Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biogen Rallies On Tecfidera Patent Decision
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2020 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
Biogen Rallies On Tecfidera Patent Decision

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares were trading higher Wednesday following the issuing of a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board on a patent trial challenge by Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) on '514 Tecfidera that was in Biogen's favor.

See Also: 9 Takeaways From The JPMorgan Healthcare Conference

Biogen’s top product is a multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera. Mylan had asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to take a look at Biogen’s exclusive hold on Tecfidera until 2028, according to Barron’s.

Biogen shares were trading 24.62% higher at $353.04 at the time of publication, while Mylan shares were up 2.49% at $22.82.

Posted-In: Barron'sBiotech News Health Care Legal Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + MYL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Reports Positive Readout, Tonix Vaccine Candidate Aces Animal Study, Hologix's Weak Guidance
Biogen Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Has 'Decent Shot' At FDA Approval, Analyst Says
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga