The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Bristol-Myers Earnings, Conference Presentations In Focus
Biotech stocks see-sawed through the week ended Jan. 31 and ended the month lower overall. Big pharma earnings of the week were mostly disappointing.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) guided 2020 below consensus, while Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) managed to outperform expectations.
The week continued to see coronavirus-related spikes, with Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI), NanoViricides, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNVC), Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) and Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) among the stocks riding on the momentum.
Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) was one of the standout gainers of the week, thanks to a positive midstage clinical readout.
The much-anticipated FDA verdict on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AIMT) peanut allergy drug Palforzia came through in the week, with the regulatory agency greenlighting the drug.
Related Link: 7 Blockbuster Drugs Expected To Be Launched In 2020
Turning ahead to the unfolding week, the following are key catalysts that could create a ripple in the biotech space.
Conferences
- 2nd International Scientific & Clinical Congress on Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Feb. 5-7 in Paris, France
- The European Association for Hemophilia and Allied Disorders, or EAHAD, 2020 Congress: Feb. 5-7 in Hague, Netherlands
- ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium: Feb. 6-8 in Orlando, Florida
- Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020: Feb. 8 in Miami, Florida
Clinical Readouts
Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) is due to present at the ASCO-SITC Symposium Phase 1b data for magrolimab + avelumab in ovarian cancer.
Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) will present at the ASCO-SITC Symposium Phase 1/2 data for vopratelimab, codenamed JTX-2011, in solid tumors. (Feb. 6)
Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) is scheduled to present at the EAHAD Congress Phase 2b data for dalcinonacog alfa in hemophilia B. (Feb. 7)
Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) is due to present at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020with Phase 1b data for KSI-301 in diabetic macular edema (Feb. 8)
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) will present at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 with Phase 1 data for ADVM-022 in wet age-related macula degeneration. (Feb. 8)
Earnings
Monday
- Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) (before the market open)
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (after the close)
Tuesday
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) (before the market open)
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) (before the market open)
- BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) (before the market open)
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the close)
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) (after the close)
- Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) (after the close)
Wednesday
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) (before the market open)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) (before the market open)
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) (after the close)
- Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) (after the close)
- Misonix Inc (NASDAQ: MSON) (after the close)
- SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the close)
Thursday
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) (before the market open)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) (before the market open)
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) (before the market open)
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) (before the market open)
- Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) (after the close)
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) (after the close)
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) (after the close)
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) (after the close)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) (after the close)
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) (after the close)
- Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NTUS) (after the close)
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) (after the close)
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) (after the close)
Friday
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV (before the market open)
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO (before the market open)
IPOs
Beam Therapeutics plans to offer 6.25 million shares in an IPO, with the offering expected to be priced between $15 and $17. The company, which is engaged in developing therapies based on single-base gene editing, has applied for listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BEAM."
Contract research organization PPD is planning a 60-million-share IPO to be priced in the range of $24-$27. The shares are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PPD."
Posted-In: coronavirusBiotech Earnings News Previews Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.