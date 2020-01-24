Market Overview

Emergency Medical Supply Penny Stock Surges Amid Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 2:23pm   Comments
Shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI), which makes emergency medical supplies and respiratory devices, saw its stock surging on Friday amid worries over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of the St. Louis-based company more than doubled, and were trading just over $3 per share at time of publication. The company also saw its stock jump during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

Among the products made by the company are "mass casualty ventilation products," including battery-powered ventilators, and disposable manual bag resuscitators.

At least 25 people have died and 800 have been infected in China by the viral outbreak of the coronavirus.

Also on Friday, officials confirmed the second case of the disease having reached the United States. Officials said a woman in Chicago, who was in Wuhan in late December, has the virus, but has come into contact with few people since being back in the United States.

Earlier, a person in Washington State was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

