Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xeries Aces Study Of RTU Glucagon For Exercise-Induced Hypoglycemia In Diabetics
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Xeries Aces Study Of RTU Glucagon For Exercise-Induced Hypoglycemia In Diabetics

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) shares are advancing on above-average volume Tuesday following a positive data readout from the company.

Xeris said an in-clinic Phase 2 study that evaluated its developmental ready-to-use, or RTU, glucagon for the prevention of hypoglycemia during and after moderate-to-high intensity aerobic exercise in adults with Type 1 diabetes produced positive results.

A mini-dose of RTU glucagon was found to be adequate to maintain normal blood glucose levels for patients showing exercise-induced hypoglycemia, or EIH.

See Also: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These January PDUFA Dates

"Overall, there were more EIH episodes among subjects who received standard of care (placebo plus 50% insulin pump reduction) than subjects who received RTU glucagon plus 50% insulin pump reduction," the company said.

Also, the use of glucose tablets to treat hypoglycemia during and after exercise reduced with RTU glucagon relative to standard-of-care.

RTU glucagon was also found to be safe and well tolerated, with the occurrence of no serious adverse events, Xeris said.

Aiding Exercise Regimen

With RTU glucagon, diabetic patients can now achieve the mandatory 2 1/2 hours of aerobic exercise per week as per ADA guidelines, who otherwise will shy away as the current standard-of-care includes multiple preparatory steps such as insulin pump reduction well before exercise, and eating high glucose foods before, during and after the exercise session.

Xeris said the results from the ongoing outpatient study will be available in the first half of 2020.

Xeris stock was rallying 11% to $6.44 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: Biotech News Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XERS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Jumps On Positive Data, Mixed Results For Merck's Keytruda-Chemo Combo In Lung Cancer, Intra-Cellular Announces Offering
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Surges As Point72 Hikes Stake, Novan Sinks On Failed Study, Illumina-Pac Bio Terminate Merger
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Canadian Approval For Amarin's Vascepa, Innate Pharma's Blood Cancer Drug Accepted For Review In Europe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga