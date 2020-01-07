Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cellect Biotech Shares Rip On Intention To Award Stem Cell-related Patents In Europe, Israel
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Cellect Biotech Shares Rip On Intention To Award Stem Cell-related Patents In Europe, Israel

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) shares are more than doubling following an announcement concerning patents in two regions.

Cellect, a developer of technology employed in the functional selection of stem cells, said it has been notified by the European Patent Office and the Israeli Intellectual Property Office regarding their intention to award patents in these regions.

These patents pertain to a cell-based product and a method of manufacturing a stem and progenitor cell population with enhanced activity by short incubation with an apoptotic ligand, the Israel-based company said.

Why It's Important For Cellect Biotech

These patents, according to the company, will create barriers to entry and allowing it to advance its business development strategies to monetize its innovation.

"These latest acknowledgments are significant as they cover the ability to activate stem cells, therefore improving stem cell products and manufacturing processes," said CEO Dr. Shai Yarkoni.

Cellect believes the combination of strong IP protection and validated business collaborations to support its business model, enabling it to attract external resources to strengthen and expand its opportunities.

Cellect's stock soared more than 130% to $5.72 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Jumps On Positive Data, Mixed Results For Merck's Keytruda-Chemo Combo In Lung Cancer

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These January PDUFA Dates

Posted-In: Biotech News Legal Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APOP)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Jan. 7, 2020: TSLA, SQ, LEN, APOP, PIR
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga