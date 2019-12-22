Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Correvio, Intra-Cellular Therapies Await FDA Decisions
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2019 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Correvio, Intra-Cellular Therapies Await FDA Decisions

Biotech stocks have been buoyant in recent sessions, as reflected by the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB), which traded higher for the fourth straight week. The year-end rally that's powering the broader market upside is partly responsible for the upside.

As the year tapers to the close, a look back shows a decent number of new molecule entity approvals and record M&A activity. Big pharma stocks continue to trade at or near the year's highs.

In the upcoming year, stock selection will play a pivotal role, as fears surrounding drug pricing and elections wane, Morgan Stanley said in a recent note.

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to rule on Correvio Pharma Corp's (NASDAQ: CORV) NDA for Brinavess, or vernakalant HCl in intravenous formulation, an antiarrhythmic drug that's being evaluated for the rapid onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm for non-surgery patients.

The PDUFA action date is planned for Tuesday. A FDA panel, which met Dec. 10, voted against approval of the drug.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) awaits FDA verdict on its schizophrenia drug Lumateperone, with the decision expected Friday.

Several catalysts, including clinical readouts and NDA/BLA filings, with the timeframe of fourth quarter/December could play out over the next week.

Related Links:

Minerva Neurosciences Shelves Depression Drug Study After Failed Mid-Stage Trial

8 Biotech Stocks Morgan Stanley Recommends For 2020

Posted-In: Biotech News Previews FDA Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBB + CORV)

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant Surges On Gene Therapy Study Results, FDA Approves Merck's Ebola Vaccine, Abeona Announces Offering
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Seattle Genetics' Bladder Cancer Drug Gets FDA Nod, Paratek Wins Contract For Antibiotic
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade