TELA Bio Opens Above IPO Price

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) made its public debut on Friday morning, opening at $13.75 after being priced at $13 per share.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TELA."

TELA Bio is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction.

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager and JMP Securities is acting as co-manager.