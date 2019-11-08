The Daily Biotech Pulse: Therapix Calls Off Merger, Alimera's Reverse Split, 2 Biotechs To Debut

The following is a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week highs Nov. 7.)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) (reacted to third-quarter results released after the market close Wednesday)

(NASDAQ: COLL) (reacted to third-quarter results released after the market close Wednesday) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH)

(NASDAQ: DCPH) DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (reacted to its better-than-expected third-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: DXCM) (reacted to its better-than-expected third-quarter results) Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here





INNATE PHARMA S/S ADR (NASDAQ: IPHA)

(NASDAQ: IPHA) Rapt Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) (went public Oct. 31)

(NASDAQ: RAPT) (went public Oct. 31) Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE) (went public Oct. 3)

(NASDAQ: VIE) (went public Oct. 3) XOMA Corp (NASDAQ: XOMA)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week lows Nov. 7.)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) (reported positive results from two studies evaluating its reloxaliase in high-risk patients with enteric hyperoxaluria and advanced chronic kidney disease)

(NASDAQ: ALNA) (reported positive results from two studies evaluating its reloxaliase in high-risk patients with enteric hyperoxaluria and advanced chronic kidney disease) Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS)

(NASDAQ: EARS) bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)

(NASDAQ: BLUE) Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) (reacted to its third-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: CLBS) (reacted to its third-quarter results) CENTOGENE ORD (NASDAQ: CNTG) (went public Thursday)

(NASDAQ: CNTG) (went public Thursday) Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP)

(NASDAQ: COCP) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP)

(NASDAQ: CRBP) Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT)

(NASDAQ: HSDT) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)

(NASDAQ: INFI) Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM)

(NASDAQ: ITRM) Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP)

(NASDAQ: MTP) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) (reacted to third-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: MIRM) (reacted to third-quarter results) MOTIF BIO PLC/S ADR (NASDAQ: MTFB)

(NASDAQ: MTFB) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)

(NASDAQ: STIM) Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (flunked a late-stage study of nolasiban in women undergoing embryo transfer following in-vitro fertilization)

(NASDAQ: OBSV) (flunked a late-stage study of nolasiban in women undergoing embryo transfer following in-vitro fertilization) Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN)

(NASDAQ: OCGN) Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX)

(NASDAQ: ONTX) Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) (went public Oct. 31)

(NASDAQ: OYST) (went public Oct. 31) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI)

(NASDAQ: PSTI) Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX)

(NASDAQ: SLRX) Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL)

(NASDAQ: SEEL) Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA)

(NASDAQ: SNCA) Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS)

(NASDAQ: SRTS) Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) (announced common stock offering)

(NASDAQ: SRRA) (announced common stock offering) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)

Stocks In Focus

Affimed Exercises Final Option With Genentech For Immunotherapy Target

Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) said Genetech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY), has exercised its final option for an exclusive target under the collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize NK cell engager-based immunotherapies generated from Affimed's ROCK platform to treat multiple cancers.

Following this, Affimed is to receive a milestone payment of an undisclosed size, the company said.

Separately, the company said it has commenced an underwritten common stock offering. The company also said it has received FDA clearance for its IND to commence human Phase 1/2a trial of AFM24 in EGFR-expressing cancers. The company expects to start the trial in the first half of 2020.

Affimed shares were down 9.69% at $2.61 in Friday's premarket session.

Alimera Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) announced board approval for a 1-for-15 reverse stock split, which will become effective after the close of trading Nov. 14. The stock will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on Nov. 15.

The stock was down 23.5% at 21 cents in Friday's premarket session.

Therapix, Destiny Biosciences End Merger Talks

Therapix Biosciences Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: TRPX), a biotech focusing on cannabinoid-based treatment, announced the discontinuation of negotiations on a previously announced proposed merger with Destiny Biosciences Global Corp.

"Having discontinued our negotiations with Destiny, Therapix is considering other options to achieve the benefits of a merger, which includes exploring other strategic offers we've received and continuing to develop our unique technologies," interim Therapix CEO Ascher Shmulewitz said in a statement.

The stock was down 18.03% at $2 in the premarket session.

See also: Biotech Stock On The Radar: Alkermes At A Crossroads

Fibrogen's Anemia Drug Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoints

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced results from the Phase 3 study dubbed HIMALAYAS, which is evaluating roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in incident dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The study met both primary efficacy endpoints. Roxadustat showed non-inferiority to epoetin alfa.

Roxadustat is co-developed by FibroGen, AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTC: ALPMY).

FibroGen shares were down 1.24% at $37.50 at the time of publication.

Earnings

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) reported third-quarter revenue of $13.93 million, higher than the $10.61 million reported last year. The net loss narrowed from $1.22 per share to 99 cents per share, while analysts estimated a narrower loss of 89 cents per share.

The stock was down 10.64% at $4.20.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) reported net product revenue of $13.33 million versus zero revenue one year ago. The company's net loss per share narrowed from 73 cents to 34 cents.

Analysts estimated a loss of 45 cents per share on revenue of $13.64 million.

The stock fell 10.92% to $9.30.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY)'s third-quarter net sales fell from $3.1 million in 2018 to $1.6 million in 2019. The net loss for the quarter narrowed from 9 cents per share to a penny per share.

The stock was down 12.58% at 66 cents at the time of publication.

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.052 million, down from $4.82 million last year.

The net loss per share narrowed from $39.07 to $13.51. Analysts estimated a loss of $16 per share.

The stock was down 17.4% at $3.70 at the time of publication.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts

Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer Annual Meeting Presentations

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX): Phase 1 data for CDX-1140 in solid tumors.

(NASDAQ: CLDX): Phase 1 data for CDX-1140 in solid tumors. CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD): Phase 1 data for CYAD-01 and FOLFOX in colorectal cancer.

(NASDAQ: CYAD): Phase 1 data for CYAD-01 and FOLFOX in colorectal cancer. Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS): Phase 1/2 data for ALKS 4230 in solid tumors and ALKS 4230 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda in solid tumors.

(NASDAQ: ALKS): Phase 1/2 data for ALKS 4230 in solid tumors and ALKS 4230 in combination with (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda in solid tumors. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA): data from Cohort 2 of Phase 2 study of LN-144-lifileucel in refractory metastatic melanoma.

(NASDAQ: IOVA): data from Cohort 2 of Phase 2 study of LN-144-lifileucel in refractory metastatic melanoma. Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN): subset analysis of Phase 1 dose escalation study of AGEN2034 in cervical cancer.

(NASDAQ: AGEN): subset analysis of Phase 1 dose escalation study of AGEN2034 in cervical cancer. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS): updated Phase 1 data for CPI-006 in solid tumors.

(NASDAQ: CRVS): updated Phase 1 data for CPI-006 in solid tumors. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS): initial Phase 2 data for APL-2 subcutaneous formulation in complement-dependent nephropathies.

(NASDAQ: APLS): initial Phase 2 data for APL-2 subcutaneous formulation in complement-dependent nephropathies. IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP): Phase 2 data for eftilagimod alpha and Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer.

(NASDAQ: IMMP): Phase 2 data for eftilagimod alpha and Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX): Phase 2 data for HS-110 and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)'s Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer.

(NASDAQ: HTBX): Phase 2 data for HS-110 and (NYSE: BMY)'s Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer. Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL): Phase 1 data for RP1 and Opdivo in solid tumors.

(NASDAQ: REPL): Phase 1 data for RP1 and Opdivo in solid tumors. Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE): Phase 1 data for JTX-4014 in solid tumors.

(NASDAQ: JNCE): Phase 1 data for JTX-4014 in solid tumors. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY): interim Phase 1b data for Pelareorep and Roche's Tecentriq in breast cancer.

American Society Of Nephrology Kidney Week Presentations

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA): Phase 2 data for reloxaliase, or ALLN-177, in primary hyperoxaluria and Phase 3 data for reloxaliase in enteric hyperoxaluria.

(NASDAQ: ALNA): Phase 2 data for reloxaliase, or ALLN-177, in primary hyperoxaluria and Phase 3 data for reloxaliase in enteric hyperoxaluria. Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA): already presented Phase 3 data for Korsuva injection in chronic kidney disease patients on hemodialysis with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

(NASDAQ: CARA): already presented Phase 3 data for Korsuva injection in chronic kidney disease patients on hemodialysis with moderate-to-severe pruritus. FibroGen and AstraZeneca: Phase 3 data for Roxadustat for anemia in chronic kidney disease.

American Association For the Study Of Liver Diseases Liver Meeting Presentations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS): Phase 2 data for IONIS-HBV-ex for hepatitis B virus.

Earnings

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) (before the market open)

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) (before the market open)

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open)

Recro Pharma Inc NASDAQ: REPH) (before the market open)

Neos Therapeutics Inc NASDAQ: NEOS) (before the market open)

IPO

CNS Pharmaceuticals, which develops therapies for brain cancer and other CNS tumors, priced its 2.125-million share IPO at $4 a share, at the lower end of the estimated price range of $4-$5. The shares are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "CNSP."

Tela Bio, which sells soft tissue implants used in hernia repair and reconstructive surgery, priced its IPO of 4 million shares at $13 each, below the estimated price range of $14-$15. The company expects to list the shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker "TELA."

Related Link: AstraZeneca Named The Most Innovative Global Pharma Company