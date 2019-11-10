The Week Ahead In Biotech: Adcom Test For Amarin's Fish Oil Pill, Agile Awaits FDA Verdict

After the previous week's strong gains, biotech stocks experienced a slight loss of momentum this week. The week saw a few clinical trial readouts and a slew of earnings reports from small- to mid-sized biotechs.

The FDA approved Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) Fluzone for older adults and Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Sandoz unit's Neulasta biosimilar. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL)'s H. Pylori treatment was also OK'ed by the regulatory agency.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

The following are the key catalytic events scheduled for the unfolding week.

Conferences

American Society of Nephrology, or ASN, Kidney Week 2019: Nov. 5-10 in Washington, D.C.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, or SITC: Nov. 6-10 in National Harbor, Maryland

American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, or AASLD, Liver Meeting: Nov. 8-12 in Boston, Massachusetts

American College of Rheumatology, or ACR, /ARP 2019 Annual Meeting: Nov. 8-13 in Atlanta, Georgia

12th International Conference on Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine: Nov. 11-12 in Madrid, Spain

28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference: Nov. 11-13 in Scottsdale, Arizona

13th International Congress on Autoimmunity: Nov. 12-13 in London

2019 Connective Tissue Oncology Society, or CTOS, Annual Meeting: Nov. 13-16 in Tokyo

European Congress on Nephrology & Urology: Nov.14-15 in Zagreb, Croatia

13th International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia: Nov. 14-15 in Paris, France

33rd European Ophthalmology Congress: Nov. 14-15 in Madrid

American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: Nov. 16-18 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Related Link: Aimmune CFO On Peanut Allergy Candidate Palforzia: 'There Is A Serious Unmet Need

PDUFA Dates

The FDA on Monday is expected to rule on Allergan plc's (NYSE: AGN) NDA for Ubrogepant in the treatment of migraines.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) awaits word from the FDA on Saturday on its contraceptive patch Twirla. The odds of approval have increased since the Adcom gave a positive verdict in favor of approving the patch.

The stock, which lost about 67% in three sessions following the release of the briefing document Oct. 28, has added over 560% since the Adcom verdict.

Adcom Meeting

FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet Thursday to discuss Amarin Corporation plc's (NASDAQ: AMRN) sNDA for Vascepa for reducing the risk of cardiovascular events, as an adjunct to statin therapy in adult patients with elevated triglycerides levels and other risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Clinical Trial Readouts

AASLD Presentations

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP): new Phase 2a data for CC-31244 in hepatitis C (Sunday).

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK): already-released Phase 3 data for terlipressin in hepatorenal syndrome Type 1 (Monday).

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV): already-released Phase 3 data for Sci-B-Vac, a hepatitis B vaccine (Monday).

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB): Phase 2a data for ABI-H0731 for hepatitis B virus and Phase 1b data for ABI-H2158 also for hepatitis B virus (Monday).

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM): Phase 2 data for Maralixibat in Algaille syndrome (Monday).

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR): Phase 2 data for pegylated interferon lambda + ritonavir-boosted lonafamib for hepatitis delta virus (Tuesday).

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX): Phase 2a data for DUR-928 in alcoholic hepatitis (Tuesday).

CTOS Presentations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH): initial Phase 1 data for DCC-3014 in solid tumors (Wednesday).

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT): Phase 1 data for TK216 and vincristine in relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma (Saturday).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP): updated Phase 1 data for MAGE-A4 in solid tumors (Saturday).

ACR Presentations

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP): Phase 2 open label data for lenabasum in systemic sclerosis (Sunday).

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR): Updated Phase 1b data for KZR-616 in lupus (Tuesday).

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX): Phase 1b data for UBX0101 in osteoarthritis (Tuesday).

AHA Presentations

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) – Detailed Phase 3 data for inclisiran from the ORION-10 study evaluating the asset for atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease (Saturday).

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS): Phase 2 data for CLBS16 in coronary microvascular dysfunction (Saturday).

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO): Phase 2 data for AG10/BBP-265 in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM (Saturday).

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA): Phase 2 open label data for rilonacept in pericarditis (Saturday).

Earnings

The earnings list is not comprehensive.

Monday, Nov. 11

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) (before the market open)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) (after the market close)

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) (after the market close)

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) (before the market open)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) (after the market close)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) (after the market close)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) (after the market close)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) (after the market close)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) (after the market close)

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) (after the market close)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the market close)

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) (after the market close)

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) (after the market close)

Thursday, Nov. 14

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) (before the market open)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market open)

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) (after the market close)

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) (after the market close)

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) (after the market close)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

INNATE PHARMA S/S ADR (NASDAQ: IPHA)