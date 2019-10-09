Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Clinuvel Drug, Aclaris Files Patent Lawsuit Against Taro, Viela Out-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Share:
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Clinuvel Drug, Aclaris Files Patent Lawsuit Against Taro, Viela Out-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug

The following is a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. 

None of the NYSE or Nasdaq-listed biotech stocks hit 52-week highs on Tuesday.

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week lows Oct. 8.)

  • ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS)
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP)
  • AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS)
  • Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO)
  • Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN)
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS)
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH)
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX)
  • BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL)
  • BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT)
  • CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD)
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)
  • Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX)
  • Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (Goldman reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and cut the price target from $13 to $3.)
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP)
  • CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY)
  • CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX)
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI)
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC)
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX)
  • Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP)
  • Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN)
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC)
  • GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT)
  • Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS)
  • ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC)
  • INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB)
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA)
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT
  • Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM
  • Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV)
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA)
  • Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MOR)
  • MOTIF BIO PLC/S ADR (NASDAQ: MTFB)
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) (reacted to analyst action)
  • Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN)
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR)
  • Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVLN) (announced delisting from Nasdaq)
  • Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV)
  • Histogenics Corp. (NASDAQ: OCGN)
  • Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX)
  • OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS)
  • Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV)
  • Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM)
  • Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) (reacted to Goldman's rating downgrade to Sell and price target reduction)
  • Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) (pre-announced Q3 shortfall and departure of CEO)
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN)
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: STSA)
  • Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA)
  • Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA)
  • Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK)
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE)
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH)
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON)
  • TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX)
  • Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB)
  • TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV)
  • Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN)
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE)

Stocks In Focus

FDA Approves Clinuvel's Drug For Erythropoietic Protoporphyria Patients 

Australian biopharma company Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTC: CLVLY) said the FDA has approved Scenesse, or afamelanotide16mg, for increasing pain-free light exposure in adult patients with a history of phototoxic reactions from erythropoietic protoporphyria, a rate genetic metabolism disorder.

The drug is administered as a 16mg controlled-release injectable implant and is designed to provide protection for up to 60 days.

Aclaris Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Taro 

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) said along with Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) related to the ANDA the latter has filed with the FDA to market a generic version of 1% RHOFADE cream.

"Aclaris intends to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights relating to RHOFADE," the company said.

Rhofade is indicated for the treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

Viela Out-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug To Mitsubishi Tanabe

Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE) said it has entered a collaboration agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of its inebilizumab, a humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, in nine Asian regions for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder as well as other potential future indications.

The agreement provides for Viela receiving an upfront licensing fee of $30 million as well as additional contingent payments based in part on sales revenue.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pfenex And Clinuvel On The Radar Ahead of FDA Decisions, 2 IPOs On Deck

Intersect ENT's Study Of Drug-Coated Balloon For Sinus Dilation Misses Primary Endpoint

Posted-In: Biotech News FDA Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABMD + ABUS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: D-Day For Clinuvel, Qiagen Warns Of Q3 Shortfall, Prevail Announces Gene Therapy Collaboration
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arbutus Halts Hepatitis B Study, Positive Readout For MEI Pharma's Blood Cancer Drug, Ovid Offering
Costco, Arbutus Biopharma, Smart Global Holdings Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session