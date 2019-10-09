The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Clinuvel Drug, Aclaris Files Patent Lawsuit Against Taro, Viela Out-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug

The following is a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

None of the NYSE or Nasdaq-listed biotech stocks hit 52-week highs on Tuesday.

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week lows Oct. 8.)

Stocks In Focus

FDA Approves Clinuvel's Drug For Erythropoietic Protoporphyria Patients

Australian biopharma company Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTC: CLVLY) said the FDA has approved Scenesse, or afamelanotide16mg, for increasing pain-free light exposure in adult patients with a history of phototoxic reactions from erythropoietic protoporphyria, a rate genetic metabolism disorder.

The drug is administered as a 16mg controlled-release injectable implant and is designed to provide protection for up to 60 days.

Aclaris Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Taro

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) said along with Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) related to the ANDA the latter has filed with the FDA to market a generic version of 1% RHOFADE cream.

"Aclaris intends to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights relating to RHOFADE," the company said.

Rhofade is indicated for the treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

Viela Out-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug To Mitsubishi Tanabe

Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE) said it has entered a collaboration agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of its inebilizumab, a humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, in nine Asian regions for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder as well as other potential future indications.

The agreement provides for Viela receiving an upfront licensing fee of $30 million as well as additional contingent payments based in part on sales revenue.

Intersect ENT's Study Of Drug-Coated Balloon For Sinus Dilation Misses Primary Endpoint