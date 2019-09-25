The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen's Blood Cancer Drug

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Sept. 24)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI)

(NASDAQ: BASI) Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)

(NASDAQ: CELG) Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)

(NASDAQ: NTRA) Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY)

ZEALAND PHARMA/S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL)(announced positive results for the pediatric Phase 3 trial of dasiglucagon for severe hypoglycemia in diabetes)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Sept. 24)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO)

(NASDAQ: ADRO) Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS)

(NASDAQ: ADXS) AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS)

(NASDAQ: AEZS) Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA)

(NASDAQ: AKCA) AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB)

(NASDAQ: ANAB) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC)

(NASDAQ: SXTC) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR)

(NASDAQ: CTXR) Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO)

(NASDAQ: CBIO) Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS)

(NASDAQ: CLLS) Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS)

(NASDAQ: CLVS) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX)

(NASDAQ: CRNX) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX)

(NASDAQ: ELOX) Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX)

(NASDAQ: ELGX) Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP)

(NASDAQ: ERYP) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX)

(NASDAQ: FPRX) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC

(NASDAQ: FULC Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA)

(NASDAQ: INVA) Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV)

(NASDAQ: KALV) Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN)

(NASDAQ: MRSN) Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV)

(NYSE: MYOV) Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN)

(NASDAQ: NTGN) Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX)

(NASDAQ: ONTX) ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR)

(NASDAQ: PRQR) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT)

(NASDAQ: SRPT) Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: STSA) (priced its IPO on Sept. 13)

(NASDAQ: STSA) (priced its IPO on Sept. 13) Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL)

(NASDAQ: SEEL) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA)

(NASDAQ: SNNA) Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SPHS)

(NASDAQ: SPHS) Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA)

(NASDAQ: TOCA) Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP)

(NASDAQ: TTNP) Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN)

(NASDAQ: URGN) Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT)

(NASDAQ: VXRT) Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX)

(NASDAQ: VKTX) Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE)

(NASDAQ: VIVE) Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI)

(NASDAQ: WMGI) Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO)

(NASDAQ: XBIO) Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN)

Stocks In Focus

PhaseBio Successfully Completes Phase 2a Study Of Antiplatelet Activity Reversal Agent

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) said the Phase 2a trial of PB2452, a recombinant, human, monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN)'s Ticagrelor, has been completed.

The company noted that PB2452 achieved immediate and sustained reversal of ticagrelor in older (ages 50-64) and elderly (ages 65-80) subjects on dual antiplatelet therapy of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin.

"Our defined regulatory path for PB2452 remains on track as we prepare to advance the program into a Phase 2b trial in the fourth quarter of this year and a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first quarter of 2020," the company said.

The stock rallied 17.65% to $4.60 in after-hours trading.

Pacira To Be Added To S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) said it will replace Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective before the market Sept. 30. Shutterfly is being acquired by Apollo Global Management, with the transaction expected to close Wednesday, pending final conditions.

Pacira gained 9.53% to $41.50 in after-hours trading.

Urogen Updates On Clinical Pipeline Following Investor Day

Issuing a clinical update in the wake of its Investor Day, Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) said it's looking to advance its UGN-201, a TLR 7/8 agonist for high-grade bladder cancer, into clinic in 2020.

UGN-101, one of the company's two lead product candidates, being evaluated in patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer showed complete response rate of 59% in a Phase 3 trial dubbed OLYMPUS. The company said it's on track to make a rolling NDA submission in the fourth quarter, with a potential approval and launch in the first half of 2020.

Following an interim analysis of data from a Phase 2a trial of UGN-102 in patients with intermediate risk low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, which showed a 63% complete response rate, the company said it expects to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2020.

Amgen's Blood Cancer Drug Found Effective In Pediatric Patients

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced positive results for the Phase 3 trial that evaluated its Blincyto compared to conventional consolidation chemotherapy in pediatric patients with high-risk, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at first relapse. Following a prespecified interim analysis, the company said the primary endpoint of event-free survival was met.

The company terminated the enrolment, in line with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation following the positive data.

On The Radar

Clinical Trial Readout

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) is due to give an update on Phase 2 data for setmelanotide, which is being evaluated for a basket of rare melanocortin-4 receptor, pathway-driven disorders, including POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, Alstrom syndrome, POMC epigenetic disorders.