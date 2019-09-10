Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA: No Adcom Meeting For Intra-Cellular's Schizophrenia Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 11:33am   Comments
Share:
FDA: No Adcom Meeting For Intra-Cellular's Schizophrenia Drug

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCIshares were volatile Tuesday after the actively traded, small-cap biotech announced that the FDA has informed the company that it does not plan to hold an Advisory Committee meeting with regard to the review of the company's NDA for lumateperone.

Lumateperone is the company's investigational asset that is being evaluated for the treatment of schizophrenia.

The company said it has recently submitted to the FDA the results of non-clinical analyses related to toxicology findings in animal studies.

Intra-Cellular said it believes the results support its deduction that the metabolic pathway and the metabolites produced are different in animals and humans. Therefore, toxicity findings in animals are not relevant to humans, the company said. 

"We have been working diligently to address the FDA requests for information and are optimistic that the additional non-clinical information we submitted addresses those requests," said Dr. Sharon Mates, the company's chairman and CEO.

The PDUFA goal date for the investigational therapy is scheduled for Dec. 27 following a previously announced three-month extension.

After rising as much as 8.2% early in pre-market trading Tuesday, the stock was down 6.1% at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight

Biotech Stock On The Radar: Ardelyx Gears Up For FDA Decision Day

Posted-In: Biotech News FDA General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITCI)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; HD Supply Posts Mixed Q2 Results
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Heavy Storms, Flooding To Delay Truckers In Several States

Sixteen Securities To Rely On Say's Shareholder Communications Solutions