Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Organic Dutchman, Caliper Foods Present Results From Study Of Caliper CBD
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2019 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) and water-soluble cannabinoid producer Caliper Foods announced Monday the results of a preliminary human pharmacokinetic study of Caliper CBD.

Caliper CBD is Caliper Food’s water-soluble CBD powder without any taste or smell, that can be added to any food or drink.

The study compared the efficiency of Caliper Food’s water-soluble CBD powder to CBD dispersed in MCT oil. The early data from the study demonstrated 15-minute faster onset of Caliper CBD. Also, in only 15 minutes Caliper CBD showed higher concentrations achieved than the maximum concentration achieved in 45 minutes after applying CBD in oil form, the company reports.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

With the encouraging initial results companies plan to conduct another study.

"We are delighted with these PK results as they confirm the enhanced bioavailability and consistent absorption rates of our proprietary ingredient technology, which can infuse both CBD and THC. This study confirms that consumers absorb 4.5 times more CBD with Caliper CBD than with CBD in MCT oil," Keith Woelfel, Director of R&D at Caliper Foods, said in a statement.

The Green Organic Dutchman plans to commercialize organic cannabinoid dissolvables in Canada this December under its Infusers line of products. Caliper Foods aims to make Caliper CBD available in the U.S. this fall under its line of precision-dosed CBD dissolvables.

The company has signed an exclusive agreement with Caliper Foods for the licensing of the Caliper CBD’s ingredient technology.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Biotech Cannabis News Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGODF + TGOD)

The Week In Cannabis: The Vape Craze, Raises Hit $10B, Aurora Cashes In On TGOD, Seth Rogen's Charity Goes Green
Aurora Cannabis Sells Remaining Green Organic Dutchman Shares For $86.5M
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Lottery In Ontario, Corporate Updates And Earnings
The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Continues Fall, Earnings A Mixed Bag, Clio Goes Green
Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Airlines To Carefully Meter 737 MAX Back Into Fleets