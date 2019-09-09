Green Organic Dutchman, Caliper Foods Present Results From Study Of Caliper CBD

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) and water-soluble cannabinoid producer Caliper Foods announced Monday the results of a preliminary human pharmacokinetic study of Caliper CBD.

Caliper CBD is Caliper Food’s water-soluble CBD powder without any taste or smell, that can be added to any food or drink.

The study compared the efficiency of Caliper Food’s water-soluble CBD powder to CBD dispersed in MCT oil. The early data from the study demonstrated 15-minute faster onset of Caliper CBD. Also, in only 15 minutes Caliper CBD showed higher concentrations achieved than the maximum concentration achieved in 45 minutes after applying CBD in oil form, the company reports.

With the encouraging initial results companies plan to conduct another study.

"We are delighted with these PK results as they confirm the enhanced bioavailability and consistent absorption rates of our proprietary ingredient technology, which can infuse both CBD and THC. This study confirms that consumers absorb 4.5 times more CBD with Caliper CBD than with CBD in MCT oil," Keith Woelfel, Director of R&D at Caliper Foods, said in a statement.

The Green Organic Dutchman plans to commercialize organic cannabinoid dissolvables in Canada this December under its Infusers line of products. Caliper Foods aims to make Caliper CBD available in the U.S. this fall under its line of precision-dosed CBD dissolvables.

The company has signed an exclusive agreement with Caliper Foods for the licensing of the Caliper CBD’s ingredient technology.

