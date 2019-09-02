The biotech space saw muted activity in the week ended Aug. 30. Among the notable news of the week: Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)'s $13.4-billion deal to buy the psoriasis drug Otezla from Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)'s $572-million settlement agreement with the state of Oklahoma in an opioid lawsuit.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV), which previously went by the name Cytori, was among the top performers in the biotech space, advancing in excess of 200% — with no clear catalyst driving the rally.

The following are key catalysts for biotech investors to watch in the unfolding week.

Conferences

European Society of Cardiology, or ESC, Congress 2019: Aug. 30-Sept. 4 in Paris, France.

Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism, or SSIEM, Annual Symposium 2019: Sept. 3-6 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

International Meeting on Dermatopathology & Skin Care: Sept. 4-5 in Paris.

Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference: Sept. 4-5 in Boston, Massachusetts.

2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Sept. 4-5 in Boston.

Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference: Sept. 4-5 in New York City.

4th International Congress on Addictive Behavior and Dual Diagnosis: Sept. 5-6 in Budapest, Hungary.

International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, or IASLC, 2019 World Conference: Sept. 7-10 in Barcelona, Spain.

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to rule on Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY)'s Tecentriq along with chemotherapy as first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer in patients who do not have EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. The PDUFA date is set for Monday, Sept. 2.

Clinical Trial Readouts

ESC Congress Presentations

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN): already released Phase 3 data for Farxiga in heart failure as well as already released Phase 3 data for Brilinta in Type 2 diabetes (both scheduled for Sept. 1).

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS): Phase 1 data for PB2452 as a reversal agent for AstraZeneca's ticagrelor.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO): already released Phase 3 data for inclisiran that is being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial dubbed ORION 10 for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (Sept. 2).

SSIEM Annual Symposium Presentations

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE): Phase 1/2, 20-week repeat dose data for pegzilarginase in arginase 1 deficiency (Sept. 3).

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX): Phase 2 data for OTL-200 in metachromatic leukodystrophy (Sept. 4).

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX): Full Phase 2 data for SYNB1619 in phenylketonuria (Sept. 4).

Mid-2019 Readouts

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB): Phase 2 data for ANB019 in generalized pustular psoriasis.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS): Phase 2 pilot study data for AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx in rare hyperlipidemias.

Earnings

Tuesday

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB)

Thursday

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM)