Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) today had a large opening gap of 53.50%.

Why Is DCPH Moving?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after the company reported a positive update that its Phase 1 Data for Ripretinib in gastrointestinal stromal tumors achieved primary endpoint.

