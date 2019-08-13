Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Deciphera Pharmaceuticals?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) today had a large opening gap of 53.50%.

Why Is DCPH Moving?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after the company reported a positive update that its Phase 1 Data for Ripretinib in gastrointestinal stromal tumors achieved primary endpoint.

