Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amarin Shares Topple On Adcom Meeting Surprise For Fish Oil Pill
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 10:52am   Comments
Share:
Amarin Shares Topple On Adcom Meeting Surprise For Fish Oil Pill

Shares of the mid-cap biotech Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) were pulling back to their lowest level since early January on Friday.

What Happened

Amarin said Thursday after the market close that it was notified by the FDA of the agency's intention to hold an Adcom meeting for its sNDA that seeks a label expansion for Vascepa, its fish oil pill.

Vascepa was initially approved in July 2012 as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia, or very high triglycerides.

The label expansion Amarin is seeking is based on data from a Phase 3 trial dubbed REDUCE-IT, which evaluated a Vascepa 4g/day dose on its ability to reduce cardiovascular events in high-risk patients with hypertriglyceridemia who are on statin therapy.

Following the receipt of the sNDA, the FDA accepted the application May 29, granted it Priority Review status and set a PDUFA date of Sept. 28.

The FDA said the earliest date on which it can hold an Adcom meeting is Nov. 14, citing scheduling constraints.

Although the FDA has not notified the company of a PDUFA date extension, Amarin said it expects a delay. Assuming a three-month extension, the new PDUFA date could be in late December, the company said.

Amarin said the Adcom meeting is likely to present an opportunity to highlight its REDUCE-IT data.

"We plan to continue to work collaboratively with the FDA on the pending REDUCE-IT sNDA while we prepare for a robust launch of REDUCE-IT data assuming approval of Vascepa before the end of 2019 for a cardiovascular risk reduction indication based on REDUCE-IT," CEO John Thero said in a statement. 

Why It's Important

The cardiovascular indication is likely to propel the pill to blockbuster status.

If the label expansion comes through by the timeline indicated by the company, Amarin could reap a rich financial reward.

Peak sales for the new indication could be in the order of $2 billion to $3 billion, Fierce Pharma reported, citing Jefferies analyst Michael Yee.

Amarin shares were down 16.51% at $14.87 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vascepa Delay Sends Amarin Reeling, Eidos Jumps On Buyout Offer, Nektar's Bitter Q2

DBV Resubmits Regulatory Application For Peanut Allergy Drug, Stock Rallies

Posted-In: Fierce Pharma Jefferies Michael Yee VascepaBiotech News FDA Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRN)

31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vascepa Delay Sends Amarin Reeling, Eidos Jumps On Buyout Offer, Nektar's Bitter Q2
50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Robinhood To Expand Presence In Europe With New UK Broker License