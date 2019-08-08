Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DBV Resubmits Regulatory Application For Peanut Allergy Drug, Stock Rallies
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 9:53am   Comments
Share:
DBV Resubmits Regulatory Application For Peanut Allergy Drug, Stock Rallies

Shares of small-cap biopharma company DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) were advancing strongly Thursday in reaction to an announcement regarding a regulatory filing for its lead product candidate.

What Happened

DBV said late Wednesday it has submitted its Biologic License Application, or BLA, for Viaskin Peanut, which is being evaluated for treating peanut-allergic children ages 4-11.

Viaskin Peanut, an epicutaneous immunotherapy, is DBV's proprietary investigational platform designed to leverage the skin to activate the immune system and induce desensitization to allergens.

In December 2018, the company voluntarily withdrew its prior BLA submission after the FDA communicated the need for additional data on manufacturing procedures and controls.

The agency did not raise any issues related to the clinical module of the BLA.

Why It's Important

The resubmission is an important regulatory milestone for the company, bringing it one step closer to potentially bringing a peanut allergy drug to patients.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) has a rival product candidate for the same indication in AR101. The FDA accepted the BLA for the asset in January, with a likely PDUFA action date of late January 2020.

DBV's Viaskin Peanut has received both Breakthrough and Fast Track designations.

The investigational asset is the most advanced product candidate in DBV's pipeline. It is being evaluated in a separate Phase 3 trial in children ages 1-3 and a Phase 2 trial in adolescents and adults.

"We look forward to working with the FDA throughout its review process," DBV CEO Daniel Tassé said in a statement. 

DBV shares were trading higher by 10.94% at $10.13 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering

Inmode IPO: What You Need To Know

Posted-In: Biotech News Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DBVT + AIMT)

25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa Leaps, Illumina Dims On Q2 Warning, Novartis-Amgen Halt Alzheimer's Study
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EUR/USD: Trade Tensions And Political Developments In Italy Are Eyed