Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GW Pharma Rallies On Strong Q2 Epidiolex Sales, Says European Approval Expected In October
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
GW Pharma Rallies On Strong Q2 Epidiolex Sales, Says European Approval Expected In October
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH), the British manufacturer of the CBD drug Epidiolex, said Tuesday that the medication posted net sales of $68.4 million during the quarter and $101.9 million in the first half of 2019. 

GW Pharma posted $72 million in revenue in the quarter versus $3.3 million in the same period last year.

Epidiolex has been prescribed to more than 12,000 patients since its launch, the company said. Patients are now being recruited for a Phase 3 trial in Rett Syndrome. 

GW's second-quarter EPS of 21 cents was higher than a 25-cent loss in the same quarter last year, and sales of $72.038 million beat a $47.05-million Street estimate.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

European Commission approval of the drug is expected in early October, and Epidiolex is set for fourth-quarter launches in France, Germany and the U.K., according to GW Pharma. The drug is set to launch in Spain and Italy in 2020. 

GW is pleased by strong Epidiolex sales in the U.S., CEO Justin Gover said in a statement. 

"With the recent positive Phase 3 trial in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, we expect to submit an sNDA by the end of 2019 with the goal of expanding the Epidiolex label and market opportunity to include both children and adult patients with TSC, a highly treatment-resistant condition."

The stock was rallying by 8.91% to $166 in after-hours trading Tuesday on the second-quarter results. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of GW Pharma. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBDBiotech Cannabis Earnings News Guidance Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWPH)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi's Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 5, 2019
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Cronos And GW Pharma Earnings, Ontario's Second License Lottery
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts
Cannabis Stocks Are The Latest Target Of Short Sellers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.86
0.645
+ 293.18%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.83
0.263
+ 46.14%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
0.0115
+ 41.87%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$2.01
0.5777
+ 40.4%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
0.0115
+ 40.35%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.22
0.057
+ 35.62%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.80
-0.4
- 33.33%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.85
0.1984
+ 30.49%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
-0.12
- 30%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
0.1
+ 28.57%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
-0.35
- 21.88%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0052
- 20.55%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0095
- 19.19%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.78
-0.1723
- 18.09%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.20
-0.0363
- 15.37%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 14.29%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$5.15
0.62
+ 13.69%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0045
- 13.43%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.85
0.1
+ 13.33%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
0.0338
+ 13.25%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.27
0.031
+ 12.92%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0095
- 11.88%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
-0.0124
- 11.42%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
0.3844
+ 10.83%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.75
-0.09
- 10.71%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.58
0.15
+ 10.49%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0031
+ 10.47%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.83
0.641
+ 10.36%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.06
-0.343
- 10.09%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0066
+ 10.09%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.70
-2.29
- 9.96%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.18
0.28
+ 9.66%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0023
- 9.47%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.59
0.05
+ 9.35%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.28
-0.1314
- 9.32%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.87
-0.0868
- 9.06%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
0.0244
+ 9.05%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
0.0235
+ 8.95%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
-0.0299
- 8.8%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0086
- 8.71%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
-0.019
- 8.62%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0064
- 8.6%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.13
-0.0124
- 8.59%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.61
-0.15
- 8.52%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0038
- 8.31%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.56
-0.0487
- 7.97%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
-0.0013
- 7.64%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
-0.0151
- 7.57%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.84
-0.0682
- 7.49%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0112
- 7.47%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
0.0139
+ 7.46%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.80
-0.3
- 7.32%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
-0.145
- 7.32%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.73
0.32
+ 7.26%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.55
0.104
+ 7.21%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.09
0.14
+ 7.18%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.0222
- 7.03%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
0.013
+ 7.03%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.08
-0.1516
- 6.8%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
-0.025
- 6.76%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
-0.022
- 6.53%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 6.51%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0064
- 6.5%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
0.0177
+ 6.19%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
-0.0394
- 6.17%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.70
-0.0436
- 5.83%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.67
-0.04
- 5.63%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.60
-0.0356
- 5.58%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.69
0.036
+ 5.54%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0055
- 5.48%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.49
-0.6
- 5.41%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.31
0.52
+ 5.31%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
0.0139
+ 5.2%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
-0.0244
- 5.14%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
-0.0076
- 5.07%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
-0.04
- 5.06%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.67
-0.2473
- 5.03%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.40
0.21
+ 5.01%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.37
-0.0191
- 4.9%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.38
-0.273
- 4.83%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
-0.0117
- 4.76%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.32
0.06
+ 4.76%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0223
+ 4.74%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
-0.0187
- 4.67%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.05
-0.1
- 4.65%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$103.45
4.48
+ 4.53%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.39
0.0167
+ 4.51%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.80
0.5512
+ 4.5%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.82
-0.08
- 4.21%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0002
- 4.08%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.23
-0.39
- 4.05%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.87%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
-0.0088
- 3.83%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
0.0024
+ 3.79%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0017
- 3.54%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$128.25
4.32
+ 3.49%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.20
-0.4
- 3.45%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
0.0117
+ 3.44%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.68
-0.0241
- 3.44%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0063
- 3.38%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.28%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.24
-0.008
- 3.24%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$15.88
-0.53
- 3.23%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.0025
- 3.23%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.38
1
+ 3.19%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
-0.0225
- 3.13%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.33
-0.61
- 3.06%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.93
1.81
+ 3.01%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0069
+ 2.98%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.81
0.39
+ 2.91%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.79
-0.0226
- 2.78%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.98
-0.13
- 2.54%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.10
0.1
+ 2.5%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.16
0.66
+ 2.4%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.38%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.22
0.005
+ 2.38%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
-0.0044
- 2.32%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.48
0.0106
+ 2.26%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.09
0.09
+ 2.25%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.33
-0.03
- 2.21%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.89
-0.02
- 2.2%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.18
0.15
+ 2.13%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0023
- 2.09%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0064
- 2.06%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.40
-0.0499
- 2.04%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.64
0.11
+ 1.99%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.007
- 1.94%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.45
0.138
+ 1.89%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.66
-0.09
- 1.89%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.46
0.1
+ 1.87%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.99
-0.0189
- 1.87%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.16
0.26
+ 1.87%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.54
-0.0094
- 1.71%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.29
1.9047
+ 1.6%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.66
-0.025
- 1.49%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.66
0.08
+ 1.43%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 1.43%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.65
-0.0375
- 1.39%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.20
0.03
+ 1.38%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$287.73
3.91
+ 1.38%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$2.99
0.04
+ 1.36%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
-0.0691
- 1.36%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0003
+ 1.3%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.95
0.1
+ 1.27%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.62
0.21
+ 1.14%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.88
-0.01
- 1.12%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.33
0.0032
+ 1.01%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.002
+ 1%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.48
0.201
+ 0.99%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.002
- 0.95%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.52
0.07
+ 0.94%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0003
+ 0.93%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.26
-0.47
- 0.91%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.11
-0.01
- 0.89%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.37
-0.02
- 0.84%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.79
0.09
+ 0.77%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.57
0.07
+ 0.74%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$152.42
1.11
+ 0.73%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.72%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.22
0.76
+ 0.7%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0003
+ 0.7%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
-0.005
- 0.69%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.55
0.01
+ 0.65%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.59
-0.0093
- 0.58%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.53
0.24
+ 0.57%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.20
0.0859
+ 0.5%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
0.003
+ 0.5%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.22
-0.11
- 0.49%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.99
0.0105
+ 0.35%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
0.0029
+ 0.31%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.99
-0.0062
- 0.31%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.47
-0.03
- 0.29%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.30
0.01
+ 0.23%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$79.16
0.15
+ 0.19%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.50
-0.009
- 0.16%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.80
-0.001
- 0.13%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.00
0.01
+ 0.13%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.16
0.01
+ 0.1%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$60.17
0.04
+ 0.07%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.00
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.37
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.17
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Trades Higher After Q4 Guidance Update

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) gained more than 5% Tuesday morning after the cannabis company guided certain financial metrics for the ... read more

Scoop: Arcadia Biosciences Announces Joint Venture For Hemp Project In Hawaii

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is expected to announce Tuesday a joint venture with Legacy Ventures Hawaii to grow, extract and sell superior hemp ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Disney's Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss

DA Davidson: Buy Canada Goose On Tariff Overreaction