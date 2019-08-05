For real-time updates on GLYC, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) today had a large opening gap of -123.77%.

Why Is GLYC Moving?

GlycoMimetics shares are trading lower after the company announced Pfizer’s Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rivipansel in sickle cell did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints.

