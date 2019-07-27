The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate
Biotech stocks moved mostly sideways during the week, although there was a flurry of activity in the space. Earnings from the sector began to trickle in, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) reporting forecast-beating earnings.
Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) lost much of their market value this week on clinical trial setbacks.
The following are some of the key biotech catalysts in the upcoming week:
Conferences
- 2nd Annual Biotechnology Congress: July 29-30 in Chicago.
- 8th International Conference on Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases: July 29-30 in Stockholm, Sweden.
- 27th International Congress on Cardiology and Medical Interventions: July 31-Aug. 1 in Chicago.
Clinical Trial Readouts (mid-2019 releases)
- Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX): interim Phase 2 dosing analysis for IMU-838 in ulcerative colitis.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT): 48-week liver function data from a Phase 2 study dubbed ENCORE-PH for emricasan in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis.
- Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS): Phase 3 top-line data for diroximel fumarate in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.
- IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP): initial Phase 2 data for eftilagimod alpha and Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: GNMX): Phase 1b data for AEVI-002 in pediatric onset Crohn's disease.
- Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA): 12-month registration stability data from a Phase 3 study of TRC 101 in chronic kidney disease.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS): Phase 1 data for CA-4948 in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE): Phase 1/2 data from a second cohort that is evaluating its DTX401 in Glycogen storage disease type 1 and Phase 1/2 third cohort data for DTX301 in ornithine transcarbamylase.
- Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK): Phase 2 top-line data for AK002 in eosinophilic gastritis.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTXV): Phase 1/2 data for DKN-01 plus Keytruda in esophagogastric adenocarcinoma.
- Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX): Phase 2 data for rezafungin in candidemia.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA): Phase 3 data for volanesorsen in familial partial lipodystrophy.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) and Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB): Phase 3 data for DCC-2618 from a study dubbed INVICTUS in gastrointestinal stromal tumors
- ZEALAND PHARMA/S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL): Phase 1b data for dasiglucagon in obesity/diabetes.
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS): Phase 2 open label 6-month data for ATI-502 in vitiligo and Phase 2 data for ATI-502 in atopic dermatitis.
- AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB): Phase 2 data for ANB019 in generalized pustular psoriasis.
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE): additional Phase 1/2 data for SPK-8011 in hemophilia A
Earnings
Monday, July 29
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) (before the market open)
- Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the market close)
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the market close)
- Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the market close)
Tuesday, July 30
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) (before the market open)
- Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) (before the market open)
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open)
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) (before the market open)
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) (before the market open)
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open)
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (before the market open)
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) (before the market open)
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (after the market close)
- AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the market close)
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the market close)
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the market close)
- BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) (after the market close)
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) (after the market close)
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) (after the market close)
- Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) (after the market close)
Wednesday, July 31
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the market open)
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (before the market open)
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) (before the market open)
- Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) (after the market close)
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the market close)
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the market close)
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the market close)
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the market close)
- MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the market close)
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) (after the market close)
- SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the market close)
Thursday, Aug. 1
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open)
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) (before the market open)
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) (before the market open)
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open)
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (before the market open)
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open)
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (before the market open)
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open)
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) (after the market close)
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the market close)
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) (after the market close)
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the market close)
- Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the market close)
- Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) (after the market close)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) (after the market close)
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the market close)
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the market close)
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close)
- Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) (after the market close)
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) (after the market close)
- Ultragenyx (after the market close)
- Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (after the market close)
Friday, Aug. 2
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open)
IPO
Rapt Therapeutics, a biotech company developing therapies for inflammatory diseases and cancer, is set to offer 5 million shares at an estimated price range of $14-$16. The company proposes to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RAPT."
