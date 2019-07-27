Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2019 2:32pm   Comments
Biotech stocks moved mostly sideways during the week, although there was a flurry of activity in the space. Earnings from the sector began to trickle in, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) reporting forecast-beating earnings.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) lost much of their market value this week on clinical trial setbacks.

The following are some of the key biotech catalysts in the upcoming week:

Conferences

  • 2nd Annual Biotechnology Congress: July 29-30 in Chicago.
  • 8th International Conference on Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases: July 29-30 in Stockholm, Sweden.
  • 27th International Congress on Cardiology and Medical Interventions: July 31-Aug. 1 in Chicago.

Clinical Trial Readouts (mid-2019 releases)

  • Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX): interim Phase 2 dosing analysis for IMU-838 in ulcerative colitis.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT): 48-week liver function data from a Phase 2 study dubbed ENCORE-PH for emricasan in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis.
  • Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS): Phase 3 top-line data for diroximel fumarate in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.
  • IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP): initial Phase 2 data for eftilagimod alpha and Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer.
  • Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: GNMX): Phase 1b data for AEVI-002 in pediatric onset Crohn's disease.
  • Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA): 12-month registration stability data from a Phase 3 study of TRC 101 in chronic kidney disease.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS): Phase 1 data for CA-4948 in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE): Phase 1/2 data from a second cohort that is evaluating its DTX401 in Glycogen storage disease type 1 and Phase 1/2 third cohort data for DTX301 in ornithine transcarbamylase.
  • Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK): Phase 2 top-line data for AK002 in eosinophilic gastritis.
  • Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTXV): Phase 1/2 data for DKN-01 plus Keytruda in esophagogastric adenocarcinoma.
  • Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX): Phase 2 data for rezafungin in candidemia.
  • Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA): Phase 3 data for volanesorsen in familial partial lipodystrophy.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) and Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB): Phase 3 data for DCC-2618 from a study dubbed INVICTUS in gastrointestinal stromal tumors
  • ZEALAND PHARMA/S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL): Phase 1b data for dasiglucagon in obesity/diabetes.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS): Phase 2 open label 6-month data for ATI-502 in vitiligo and Phase 2 data for ATI-502 in atopic dermatitis.
  • AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB): Phase 2 data for ANB019 in generalized pustular psoriasis.
  • Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE): additional Phase 1/2 data for SPK-8011 in hemophilia A

Earnings

Monday, July 29

  • Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) (before the market open)
  • Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the market close)
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the market close)
  • Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the market close)

Tuesday, July 30

  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) (before the market open)
  • Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) (before the market open)
  • Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open)
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) (before the market open)
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) (before the market open)
  • Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open)
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (before the market open)
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) (before the market open)
  • Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (after the market close)
  • AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the market close)
  • EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the market close)
  • T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the market close)
  • BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) (after the market close)
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) (after the market close)
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) (after the market close)
  • Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) (after the market close)

Wednesday, July 31

  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the market open)
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (before the market open)
  • United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) (before the market open)
  • Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) (after the market close)
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the market close)
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the market close)
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the market close)
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the market close)
  • MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the market close)
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) (after the market close)
  • SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the market close)

Thursday, Aug. 1

  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open)
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) (before the market open)
  • ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) (before the market open)
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open)
  • Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (before the market open)
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open)
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (before the market open)
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open)
  • Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) (after the market close)
  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the market close)
  • Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) (after the market close)
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the market close)
  • Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the market close)
  • Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) (after the market close)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) (after the market close)
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the market close)
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the market close)
  • CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close)
  • Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) (after the market close)
  • Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) (after the market close)
  • Ultragenyx (after the market close)
  • Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (after the market close)

Friday, Aug. 2

  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open)

IPO

Rapt Therapeutics, a biotech company developing therapies for inflammatory diseases and cancer, is set to offer 5 million shares at an estimated price range of $14-$16. The company proposes to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RAPT."

