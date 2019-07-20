Biotech stocks had a relatively muted performance last week. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) kick started the second-quarter reporting season for big pharma companies, beating forecasts and an upward adjustment to its full-year sales guidance.

Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week.

Conferences

10th International AIDS Society, or IAS, Conference on HIV Science – July 21-24, in Mexico City

The American Society of Retina Specialists, or ASRS, Annual Meeting – July 26-30, in Chicago

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to rule on Celgene Corporation's (NASDAQ: CELG) sNDA for Otezla to treat Bechet's disease. The decision is due Sunday, July 21.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN)'s NDA for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug BHV-0223 is up before the FDA, with the regulatory agency expected to rule on the NDA July 25.

Clinical Trial Readouts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is scheduled to release Phase 2b 48-week data for its HIV drug MK-8591 at the IAS 2019 conference on Wednesday, July 24. The company recently received FDA nod for its antibacterial medication for complicated urinary tract infection and abdominal infection.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) will present Phase 1b data at the ASRS annual meeting on Saturday, July 27.

Earnings

Tuesday, July 23

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BIIB) (before the market open) Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) (after the market close)

(NYSE: EW) (after the market close) Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) (after the market close)

Wednesday, July 24

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ANIK) (before the market open) Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BSX) (before the market open) Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: IART) (before the market open) The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: MDCO) (before the market open) LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) (after the market close)

Thursday, July 25

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BAX) (before the market open) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BMY) (before the market open) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) (before the market open)

(NYSE: WST) (before the market open) Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: NVCR) (before the market open) ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) (after the market close)

(NYSE: RMD) (after the market close) Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) (after the market close)

Friday, July 26

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) (before the market open)

(NYSE: ABBV) (before the market open) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) (before the market open)

IPO

Castle Biosciences, a genomic testing company for diagnosing dermatological cancers, is set to offer 3.33 million shares in an IPO at an estimated price range of $14-$16. The company has applied for listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CSTL.

IPO Quiet Period Expiry