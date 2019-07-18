The Most Actively Traded Securities On OTC Markets In June
There are over 10,000 securities traded on the OTC Markets, 1,430 of which trade on the market’s top two tiers, OTCQX and OTCQB.
But when it comes to the most actively traded of those securities, there is a clear top eight.
As of the end of June, there were eight securities—four on OTCQX, four on OTCQB—that had traded more than $1 billion in volume in 2019. No other security has traded more than $900,000 of volume.
Those securities, Roche Holding Ltd, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC), Imperial Brands PLC, Danone, and two share classes each of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, combined to trade nearly $19 billion worth of shares in the first half, equivalent to approximately 5% of the total dollar volume traded across OTC Markets in 2018.
Within this group of eight, the top two most-traded names are outliers for their trading activity. Together, Roche and the GBTC traded over $9 billion worth of shares in the first half—$5 billion for Roche, $4 billion for GBTC—making these two securities by far the most active on the market.
The Most Active Securities In June
June was in-line with previous months in terms of the most active securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets.
Familiar names like Infineon Technologies, BASF, Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC), and BNP Paribas all made the top 10 on OTCQX. As did CV Sciences, the only non-Fannie/Freddie security to exceed $200 million in dollar trading volume on the OTCQB in 2019.
The biggest volume gainer for the month among the 30 most active OTCQX securities was KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB), over $34 million worth of KushCo shares traded in June according to OTC Markets Group.
These were the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in June.
OTCQX
|Company
|Country
|June Volume ($)
|Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC)
|U.S.
|$1,879,537,281
|Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY)
|Switzerland
|$1,005,548,679
|Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY)
|UK
|$392,193,363
|Danone (OTCQX: DANOY)
|France
|$319,922,479
|Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY)
|Germany
|$140,327,570
|BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY)
|Germany
|$129,922,153
|Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCQX: ETCG)
|U.S.
|$122,722,000
|Charlottes Web Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF)
|U.S.
|$103,840,190
|BNP Paribas (OTQX: BNPQY)
|France
|$102,892,522
|Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY)
|The Netherlands
|$100,750,743
OTCQB
|Company
|Country
|June Volume ($)
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS)
|U.S.
|$350,687,095
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ)
|U.S.
|$245,586,951
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA)
|U.S.
|$238,423,334
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC)
|U.S.
|$107,737,300
|CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI)
|U.S.
|$56,270,546
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT)
|U.S.
|$44,620,586
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMFN)
|U.S.
|$35,920,022
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAK)
|U.S.
|$31,555,948
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FREGP)
|U.S.
|$28,423,889
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKM)
|U.S.
|$18,024,811
