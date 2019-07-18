Market Overview

The Most Actively Traded Securities On OTC Markets In June
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2019 9:16am   Comments
There are over 10,000 securities traded on the OTC Markets, 1,430 of which trade on the market’s top two tiers, OTCQX and OTCQB.

But when it comes to the most actively traded of those securities, there is a clear top eight.

As of the end of June, there were eight securities—four on OTCQX, four on OTCQB—that had traded more than $1 billion in volume in 2019. No other security has traded more than $900,000 of volume.

Those securities, Roche Holding Ltd, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC), Imperial Brands PLC, Danone, and two share classes each of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, combined to trade nearly $19 billion worth of shares in the first half, equivalent to approximately 5% of the total dollar volume traded across OTC Markets in 2018.

Within this group of eight, the top two most-traded names are outliers for their trading activity. Together, Roche and the GBTC traded over $9 billion worth of shares in the first half—$5 billion for Roche, $4 billion for GBTC—making these two securities by far the most active on the market.

The Most Active Securities In June

June was in-line with previous months in terms of the most active securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets.

Familiar names like Infineon Technologies, BASF, Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC), and BNP Paribas all made the top 10 on OTCQX. As did CV Sciences, the only non-Fannie/Freddie security to exceed $200 million in dollar trading volume on the OTCQB in 2019.

The biggest volume gainer for the month among the 30 most active OTCQX securities was KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB), over $34 million worth of KushCo shares traded in June according to OTC Markets Group.

These were the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in June.

OTCQX

Company Country June Volume ($)
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) U.S. $1,879,537,281
Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) Switzerland $1,005,548,679
Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) UK $392,193,363
Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $319,922,479
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY) Germany $140,327,570
BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY) Germany $129,922,153
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCQX: ETCG) U.S. $122,722,000
Charlottes Web Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) U.S. $103,840,190
BNP Paribas (OTQX: BNPQY) France $102,892,522
Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY) The Netherlands $100,750,743

OTCQB

Company Country June Volume ($)
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) U.S. $350,687,095
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) U.S. $245,586,951
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) U.S. $238,423,334
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) U.S. $107,737,300
CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) U.S. $56,270,546
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT) U.S. $44,620,586
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMFN) U.S. $35,920,022
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAK) U.S. $31,555,948
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FREGP) U.S. $28,423,889
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKM) U.S. $18,024,811

OTC Markets is a content partner of Benzinga
 

Posted-In: dollar volume ETCGBiotech Cryptocurrency News Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

