Shares of micro-cap Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) traded higher Tuesday after the company announced it has obtained two new U.S. patents covering its proprietary intragastric balloon system.

The Obalon balloon system is a swallowable intragastric balloon system indicated for temporary use to facilitate weight loss in adults with obesity.

Obalon Therapeutics shares were trading higher by 4.27% at 64 cents at the time of publication Tuesday.

