Obalon Wins 2 US Patents For Intragastric Balloon System
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Shares of micro-cap Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) traded higher Tuesday after the company announced it has obtained two new U.S. patents covering its proprietary intragastric balloon system.

The Obalon balloon system is a swallowable intragastric balloon system indicated for temporary use to facilitate weight loss in adults with obesity.

Obalon Therapeutics shares were trading higher by 4.27% at 64 cents at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

