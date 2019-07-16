Obalon Wins 2 US Patents For Intragastric Balloon System
Shares of micro-cap Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) traded higher Tuesday after the company announced it has obtained two new U.S. patents covering its proprietary intragastric balloon system.
The Obalon balloon system is a swallowable intragastric balloon system indicated for temporary use to facilitate weight loss in adults with obesity.
Obalon Therapeutics shares were trading higher by 4.27% at 64 cents at the time of publication Tuesday.
Related Links:
Obalon Ticks Higher Amid Patent Abstract For Intragastric Device
Premarket Approval Doc For Balloon System Sends Obalon Shares Sharply Higher
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Markets General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.