Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CBD Biotech Company Demetrix Raises $50M In Series A Funding Round
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 7:31am   Comments
Share:
CBD Biotech Company Demetrix Raises $50M In Series A Funding Round
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabinoid-focused biotechnology company Demetrix announced Thursday it secured $50 million in a Series A funding round led by Tuatara Capital. Another investor is Horizons Ventures, which previously led Demetrix's $11 million Series Seed round.

Demetrix aims to develop a technology that would allow producing cannabinoids using baker's yeast. It uses a fermentation technology that speeds up the production of cannabinoids.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Demetrix's approach could for the cannabinoid supply chain, which currently relies on plant cultivation and extraction. Aside from CBD and THC, other cannabinoids are present in very low concentrations, which means that it's difficult to produce them on an economical scale.

The company plans to use the recently-raised money to scale its operations and commercialize the first of more than 100 unique cannabinoids.

"We’ve assembled a team of industry veterans, built a scalable technology platform, and are working with global regulatory organizations to quickly commercialize," said Demetrix CEO Jeff Ubersax.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabinoids DemetrixBiotech Cannabis News Financing Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.09
-0.01
- 0.2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.62
-0.01
- 0.15%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.39
-0.01
- 0.14%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.10
-0.01
- 0.12%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.30
0.01
+ 0.07%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$132.03
0.04
+ 0.03%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.44
-0.03
- 0.03%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.94
0.01
+ 0.03%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.92
-0.01
- 0.02%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$172.68
-0.02
- 0.01%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.55
+ 0%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.90
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.48
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.94
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.77
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.19
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.25
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.50
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.20
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.86
+ 0%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$38.65
+ 0%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.16
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.64
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.61
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.29
-0.0001
+ 0%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.75
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Exclusive: Hemptown Organics To Acquire Oregon-Based Kirkman Group

Hemptown Organics Corp will acquire all assets of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Kirkman Group, Benzinga has learned. A formal announcement is expected ... read more

Jay-Z Named Brand Strategist For Cannabis Company Caliva

Shawn Carter, better known as the rapper Jay-Z, will be “chief brand strategist” for California cannabis company Caliva, working to boost the ... read more

Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Abraham as the company's Chief Innovation Officer. Abraham "will be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Fastenal Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss

Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat