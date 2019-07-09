Market Overview

Aclaris Shares Trade Higher On Patent Win For Facial Redness Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 10:33am   Comments
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares were seeing some upward momentum Tuesday on the back of the announcement of a patent win.

What Happened

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent — No. 10,335,391 — covering the methods to treat facial erythema associated with rosacea using Rhofade, or 1% oxymetazoline hydrochloride composition, Aclaris said Tuesday. 

Rhofade is the first alpha-1A adrenoreceptor agonist approved for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

The company noted that the issued U.S. patent will be listed in the Orange Book for Rhofade. The patent is set to expire in June 2035.

Why It's Important

Persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea affects about 16 million people in the U.S., according to  Aclaris.

"Aclaris continues to expand its intellectual property estate and we are pleased to add a sixth Orange Book listable patent to the intellectual property portfolio covering Rhofade. This U.S. patent, together with the recently granted European patent, augment our strong worldwide intellectual property portfolio covering Rhofade," CEO Neal Walker said in a statement. 

Aclaris shares were up 6.98% at $2.30 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Posted-In: Patents RhofadeBiotech News Penny Stocks Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

