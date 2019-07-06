Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts And Earnings
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2019 2:45pm   Comments
Biotech stocks saw muted sentiment in the holiday-shortened week ending July 5 after a strong rebound in the later part of the previous week.

Activity was light, although news on clinical trial readouts continued to flow.

The following are catalytic events that could impact biotech stocks in the unfolding week:

Conferences

14th Euro-Global Gastroenterology Conference: July 8-9 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Clinical Trial Readouts

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) is scheduled to release top-line data from a Phase 3 study dubbed 401 that is evaluating its ITI-007 as a monotherapy for bipolar depression.

The company will also release top-line data from another late-stage study dubbed 404 that is evaluating ITI-007 as a monotherapy for bipolar depression.

Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO): Wednesday, July 10 before the market open.

Credit Suisse: United Therapeutics Becoming More Fundamentally Driven

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Previews FDA Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

