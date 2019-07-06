The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts And Earnings
Biotech stocks saw muted sentiment in the holiday-shortened week ending July 5 after a strong rebound in the later part of the previous week.
Activity was light, although news on clinical trial readouts continued to flow.
The following are catalytic events that could impact biotech stocks in the unfolding week:
Conferences
14th Euro-Global Gastroenterology Conference: July 8-9 in Zurich, Switzerland.
Clinical Trial Readouts
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) is scheduled to release top-line data from a Phase 3 study dubbed 401 that is evaluating its ITI-007 as a monotherapy for bipolar depression.
The company will also release top-line data from another late-stage study dubbed 404 that is evaluating ITI-007 as a monotherapy for bipolar depression.
Earnings
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO): Wednesday, July 10 before the market open.
