Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on July 2)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: ANIP)

(NASDAQ: ANIP) ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL)

(NASDAQ: ARQL) Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM)

(NASDAQ: AXSM) Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS)

(NASDAQ: CHRS) GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG)

(NASDAQ: GLPG) MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: MGTX)

(NASDAQ: MGTX) ZEALAND PHARMA/S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on July 2)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP)

(NASDAQ: ADMP) Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI)

(NASDAQ: AERI) Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL)(IPOed June 20)

(NASDAQ: BCEL)(IPOed June 20) Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX)

(NYSE: BPMX) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV)

(NASDAQ: CTRV) Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO)

(NASDAQ: KLDO) Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR)

(NASDAQ: NVTR) Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) (IPOed June 20)

(NASDAQ: PSNL) (IPOed June 20) Prevail Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRVL) (IPOed June 20)

(NASDAQ: PRVL) (IPOed June 20) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA)

(NASDAQ: SNNA) Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF)

(NASDAQ: SURF) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH)

(NASDAQ: TTPH) TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV)

See Also: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates

Stocks In Focus

Roche's Flu Medication Found Effective And Safe In Children

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY)'s Genetech unit announced its Phase 3 study dubbed MNISTONE-2 met its primary endpoint of demonstrating that Xofluza was well tolerated in children with flu. The study also showed that Xofluza is comparable to oseltamivir, a proven effective treatment, for flu in children, in reducing the duration of flu symptoms, including fever.

Glaxo-owned ViiV's 2-Drug Regimen For HIV-1 Infection Receives EU Clearance

ViiV Healthcare, majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and SHIONOGI & CO L/ADR (OTC: SGIOY) also as shareholders, said the European Commission granted Marketing Authorization for Dovato for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and adolescents above 12 years of age weighing at least 40 kg.

Dovato is once-daily, single pill combination of dolutegravir and lamivudine, as opposed to the current standard of care, which is a three-drug regimen.

Acura Outlicenses Abuse Deterrent Pain Medication For Up To $21.3M

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: ACUR) announced a licensing, development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma – a special purpose company representing a consortium of investors, which will finance the company's operations and completion of the development of LTX-03 immediate-release tablets using Acura's patented LIMITx technology.

The investigational drug addresses the consequences of excess oral administration of opioid tablets, the most prevalent route of opioid overdose and abuse.

The transaction is valued up to $21.3 million, not including royalties. The agreement also provides for Acura receiving royalties and potential sales-related milestones and AD Pharma retaining commercialization rights.

Neuronetics Appoints Furlong as Its CFO

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) announced the appointment of Stephen Furlong as its CFO and Secretary, effective July 22, replacing the incumbent Peter Donato, who will leave after a transition period.

Akero Doses First Patient In Mid-Stage NASH Study

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) said it has begun dosing the first patient in its Phase 2a study of AKR-001, a novel FGF21 analog for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company said it will report the results of the study in the first half of 2020.

Arbutus Sells Part Of Royalty Interest In Onpattro For $20M

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) announced the sale of part of its royalty interest on future global net sales of Onpattro, an RNA interference therapeutic currently sold by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY), to OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees based in the Province of Ontario, Canada, for $20 million in gross proceeds before advisory fees.