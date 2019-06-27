Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) made its public debut on Thursday morning, opening at $39.01 after being priced at $20 per share.

Adaptive Biotechnologies has opted to comply with certain reduced disclosure norms, given its status as an "emerging growth company."

Adaptive Biotechnologies was founded in 2009 and focuses on developing immune-driven medicines by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease.

The stock traded around $37.40 per share at time of publication.

