BioPharmX Says Phase 2b Trial Met Endpoints
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 2:39pm   Comments
Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares spiked higher Tuesday morning after the company announced its Phase 2b trial of BPX-04 for Populopustular Rosacea has met both primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.

This news pushed BioPharmX from 88 cents to $1.27 per share, but the stock traded around 84 cents at time of publication.

