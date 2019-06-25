BioPharmX Says Phase 2b Trial Met Endpoints

Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares spiked higher Tuesday morning after the company announced its Phase 2b trial of BPX-04 for Populopustular Rosacea has met both primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.

This news pushed BioPharmX from 88 cents to $1.27 per share, but the stock traded around 84 cents at time of publication.

