Genfit Partners With Terns Pharma To Develop, Commercialize Elafibranor In China
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) on Monday afternoon announced a partnership with Terns Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize Elafibranor in Greater China.

Genfit will receive an upfront payment of $35 million and will be eligible to receive up to $193 million in potential clinical, regulatory and commercial payments. Under the agreement, Terns will have the rights to develop and commercialize elafibranor, Genfit’s proprietary compound, in Greater China.

Genfit is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of metabolic and liver-related diseases.

The stock traded higher by 2.8% to $20.80 in Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock made its market debut on March 27.

