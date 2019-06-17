Market Overview

ContraVir Moves Higher After NASH Drug Shows 100% Efficacy In Fibrosis Prevention
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were rallying Monday on positive news related to its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, drug.

ContraVir, which came under pressure Friday following news of an erroneous SEC filing, said Monday ahead of the market open that findings from its first study with human, precision-cut liver slice cultures showed that potent, profibrotic molecules that were co-administered with its NASH candidate CRV431 were 100% effective in preventing fibrosis induction beyond baseline levels.

"CRV431 at clinically relevant concentrations also partially or completely blocked several genetic and protein biomarkers of inflammation and fibrosis," the company said.

CRV431 was simultaneously tested with Phase 3 candidates GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT)'s elafibranor and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT)'s obeticholic acid, and was found to be more effective in preventing fibrosis than the latter two.

Elafibranor was found to be 62% effective and OCA 9% effective in preventing fibrosis, as measured by Picrosirius Red staining.

In early June, ContraVir said a Phase 1 single ascending dose study of CRV431 was safe and well-tolerated in humans.

ContraVir shares were rallying by 27.67% to $11.35 at the time of publication Monday. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

