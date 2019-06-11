Market Overview

Achieve Life Sciences Reports 74-80% Median Reduction In Smoking In Study
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Achieve Life Sciences Reports 74-80% Median Reduction In Smoking In Study

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) a company focused on nicotine addiction, announced positive results Tuesday from the ORCA-1 dose-selection trial of cytisinicline for smoking cessation.

The primary endpoint was the reduction in daily smoking, a self-reported measure.

Across all treatment arms, subjects on cytisinicline experienced a 74-80-percent median reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked over a 25-day treatment period — compared to a 62-percent reduction in the placebo arms. 

Achieve Life Sciences shares were trading down by 5.67 percent to $3.42 after the open Tuesday. 

Posted-In: smoking tobaccoBiotech News General Best of Benzinga

