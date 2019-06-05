Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Mallinckrodt Agrees To Pay $15.4M In DOJ Settlement Over Acthar Subsidies
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019 5:10pm   Comments
Share:
Mallinckrodt Agrees To Pay $15.4M In DOJ Settlement Over Acthar Subsidies

Biopharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) said Wednesday it reached an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice relating to "legacy sales and marketing activites" by its Questcor subsidiary. 

The company said it expects to pay $15.4 million under a False Claims Act settlement with no admission of wrongdoing. 

The Justice Department accused Questcor in the years 2010-2014 of using a patient charity as a means of improperly subsidizing Medicare copayments in order to continue raising prices of H.P. Acthar gel, according to Reuters.

Acthar cost $50 per vial in 2001, and the drug's price today is nearly $40,000, Reuters said. 

Mallinckrodt bought Questcor in 2014 for $5.6 billion. 

Mallinckrodt Hit With New Civil Suit 

At the same time, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors are suing Mallinckrodt, accusing the company of causing millions of dollars in false claims being submitted to Medicare as a result of copay subsidies it paid to a foundation. 

Mallinckrodt said in its Wednesday statement that the allegations are tied to "legacy" conduct by Questcor, and said the donations to the Chronic Disease Fund were made before Mallinckrodt bought the company or were for grandfathered patients approved before the acquisition. 

"Mallinckrodt denies any wrongdoing on the part of Questcor during the relevant period and intends to vigorously defend the company in this matter," according to the company. 

Mallinckrodt shares were down 7.93 percent at $8.94 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Mallinckrodt Slumps After Filing Acthar Lawsuit, But BMO Says It Can Take The Hit

Drug Companies To Disclose Pricing Information In Ads

Posted-In: Acthar Reuters Wall Street JournalBiotech News Legal Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNK)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2019
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mallinckrodt Slumps After Filing Acthar Lawsuit, But BMO Says It Can Take The Hit
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW – June 5, 2019