Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Curtains Down On ASCO, Rewalk Flies, Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Approved For Cluster Headache
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Share:
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Curtains Down On ASCO, Rewalk Flies, Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Approved For Cluster Headache

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 4)

  • Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)
  • Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR)
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)
  • Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX)(reacted to analyst action)
  • Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)
  • Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE)
  • Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 4)

  • Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL)
  • Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB)
  • Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX)
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL)
  • Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV)
  • Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO)
  • Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)
  • Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ: ORGS)
  • Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD)
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA)
  • Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB)

Stock In Focus

Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Notches Another FDA Approval

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) said the FDA has approved its Emgality injection, 300mg, administered subcutaneously for the treatment of episodic cluster headache in adults. Emgality is a calcitonin gene-related peptide antibody approved by the FDA earlier for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

Rewalk's Robotic Stroke Therapy System Gets FDA Nod

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK), which makes robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities, said the FDA has approved its ReStore soft exo-suit system for sale to rehabilitation centers across the U.S.

The stock jumped 166.57 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading.

On The Radar

Clinical Trial Readouts

Roche and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) will present Phase 3 data for Venclexta plus Gazyva in chronic lympocytic leukemia at the ASCO 2019 annual meeting.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) is due to present Phase 2a data for ANB020 in severe adult eosinophilic asthma at the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition 2019 annual meeting.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace

How Does Mirati's Lung Cancer Candidate Stack Up Against Amgen's?

Posted-In: Biotech News FDA Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV + ADVM)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASCO Presentations From Roche, Celgene & More, Edwards Recommends Rejection Of Mini-tender Offer
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merrimack To Stay Independent, Chinese Cheer For Beigene, XBiotech Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Inovio's Partner Scales Back R&D Collaboration, Genmab Seeks Nasdaq Listing, Bayer Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation
Goldman Downgrades Gilead Sciences: 'We Find It Difficult To See The Stock's Multiple Expanding'
The Blooming Weed Industry Explained In Charts And Maps: Storefronts And Deliveries By The Numbers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More