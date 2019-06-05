The Daily Biotech Pulse: Curtains Down On ASCO, Rewalk Flies, Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Approved For Cluster Headache
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.
Scaling The Peaks
(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 4)
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)
- Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR)
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX)(reacted to analyst action)
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE)
- Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)
Down In The Dumps
(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 4)
- Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL)
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB)
- Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX)
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL)
- Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV)
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO)
- Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)
- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ: ORGS)
- Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA)
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB)
Stock In Focus
Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Notches Another FDA Approval
Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) said the FDA has approved its Emgality injection, 300mg, administered subcutaneously for the treatment of episodic cluster headache in adults. Emgality is a calcitonin gene-related peptide antibody approved by the FDA earlier for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.
Rewalk's Robotic Stroke Therapy System Gets FDA Nod
Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK), which makes robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities, said the FDA has approved its ReStore soft exo-suit system for sale to rehabilitation centers across the U.S.
The stock jumped 166.57 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading.
On The Radar
Clinical Trial Readouts
Roche and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) will present Phase 3 data for Venclexta plus Gazyva in chronic lympocytic leukemia at the ASCO 2019 annual meeting.
AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) is due to present Phase 2a data for ANB020 in severe adult eosinophilic asthma at the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition 2019 annual meeting.
