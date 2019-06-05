Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 4)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)

(NASDAQ: ADVM) Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)

(NASDAQ: ARRY) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR)

(NASDAQ: ARWR) Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)

(NASDAQ: PODD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX)(reacted to analyst action)

(NASDAQ: MRTX)(reacted to analyst action) Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)

(NASDAQ: MSON) Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)

(NASDAQ: RGEN) Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE)

(NASDAQ: QURE) Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 4)

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL)

(NASDAQ: AUTL) Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB)

(NASDAQ: CLRB) Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX)

(NASDAQ: CDTX) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL)

(NASDAQ: COLL) Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV)

(NASDAQ: NVIV) Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO)

(NASDAQ: NURO) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)

(NASDAQ: STIM) Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ: ORGS)

(NASDAQ: ORGS) Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD)

(NASDAQ: PMD) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA)

(NYSE: TEVA) Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB)

Stock In Focus

Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Notches Another FDA Approval

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) said the FDA has approved its Emgality injection, 300mg, administered subcutaneously for the treatment of episodic cluster headache in adults. Emgality is a calcitonin gene-related peptide antibody approved by the FDA earlier for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

Rewalk's Robotic Stroke Therapy System Gets FDA Nod

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK), which makes robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities, said the FDA has approved its ReStore soft exo-suit system for sale to rehabilitation centers across the U.S.

The stock jumped 166.57 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading.

On The Radar

Clinical Trial Readouts

Roche and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) will present Phase 3 data for Venclexta plus Gazyva in chronic lympocytic leukemia at the ASCO 2019 annual meeting.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) is due to present Phase 2a data for ANB020 in severe adult eosinophilic asthma at the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition 2019 annual meeting.

