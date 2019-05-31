Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Heat Biologics Shares React Amid Circulation Of PatentScope Doc
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2019 1:52pm   Comments
Share:

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares traded sharply higher after the circulation of a document from the World Intellectual Property Organization's PatentScope highlighting lung cancer treatment.

The document circulated is a patent granted for “GP96-based cancer therapy” by Heat Biologics and contains the following:

"The present disclosure relates, inter alia, to compositions and methods for treating cancer, including lung cancer (e.g., Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer), comprising administering (a) a cell harboring an expression vector comprising a nucleotide sequence that encodes a secretable vaccine protein and (b) an immune checkpoint inhibitor to a subject in need thereof."

Heat Biologics traded up 18 percent to 85 cents per share at time of publication Friday afternoon.

Related Links:

Why Stellar Biotech Shares Are Up 70%

Low-Float Du Jour: Genocea Biosciences

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Rumors Legal Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HTBX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Inovio's Partner Scales Back R&D Collaboration, Genmab Seeks Nasdaq Listing, Bayer Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novocure, Dynavax Restructures, Therapix Receives Nasdaq Notice
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Merck In Breast Cancer Study, Arrowhead to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index, Ocular's Glaucoma Trial Fails
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Further Delay in Roche's Spark Acquisition, FDA Nod For Regeneron, Solid Biosciences Sinks On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CBI Tells Tory Leadership Hopefuls To Show "A Bold And Compelling Vision" Of Britain's Future

Lucrative Investments In Angolan Economic Sectors