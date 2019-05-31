Biotechnology company Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ: XON) CEO Randal Kirk made five bundles of large purchases of the company's stock over the month of May.

Recent trades listed below, courtesy of GuruFocus:

Kirk bought 330,180 shares of XON on May 30 at the average price of $4.75.

Kirk bought 495,271 shares of XON on May 30 at the average price of $4.75.

Kirk bought 273,367 shares of XON on May 24 at the average price of $4.69.

Kirk bought 410,050 shares of XON on May 24 at the average price of $4.69.

Kirk bought 422,423 shares of XON on May 21 at the average price of $4.65.

An executive buying shares could be a sign indicating Kirk has a strong conviction in the company, despite the stock trading at a loftier level. In contrast, when a stock hits a low point, an executive will consider unloading shares. Earlier this month, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) took a dive after CEO Patrick Byrne sold 500,000 shares.

Intrexon's stock traded around $4.83 per share at time of publication Friday. Shares are up about 16 percent over the month.

