Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Heron Therapeutics Falls 20% After FDA Rejects Pain Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Heron Therapeutics Falls 20% After FDA Rejects Pain Drug

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) was in for a disappointment after the FDA knocked down its new drug application for its investigational compound for post-operative pain management.

What Happened

The biotech announced Wednesday the FDA issued a complete response letter, or CRL, for its lead candidate HTX-011, which is being evaluated for managing postoperative pain.

The regulatory agency said in the CRL the NDA cann't be approved in the current form and that additional chemical, manufacturing and control and non-clinical information is needed.

The FDA didn't identify any clinical safety or efficacy issues, however, stating no further clinical studies or data analyses are needed.

HTX-011 is a long-acting, extended-release formulation of local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam.

Why It's Important

HTX-011 is the only candidate Heron has in its clinical development pipeline, while another HTX-034 is in preclinical development. The NDA was accepted for priority review and the candidate has Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Heron had filed for EU Marketing Authorization Approval by centralized procedure in the first half of 2019.

What's Next

Heron said it plans a meeting with the FDA to agree with it on an approach to resolve the identified issues and resubmit the NDA as soon as possible.

In pre-market trading, Heron shares traded down 22.5 percent to $16.59.

Related Links:

Nabriva Stumbles At FDA Hurdle, Gilead CFO To Retire, Eisai Ends Collaboration With Purdue

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These May PDUFA Dates

Posted-In: HTX-011Biotech News Small Cap FDA General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Earnings Deluge, G1 Therapeutics Positive FDA Meeting, Mustang Bio Offering
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Readouts And IPOs
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These April PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q1 Earnings Preview For Gildan Activewear