Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead Reiterates Faith In NASH Combination Approach After Another Trial Disappointment
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2019 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Gilead Reiterates Faith In NASH Combination Approach After Another Trial Disappointment

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), which was once considered one of the front-runners in the race to develop a drug for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, has been facing setback after setback.

What Happened

A little more than two months after it reported failed results for a late-stage study dubbed STELLAR-4, Gilead said Thursday that another Phase 3 study dubbed STELLAR-3 that evaluated its selonsertib for patients with bridging fibrosis due to NASH did not meet the pre-specified week 48 primary endpoint.

The endpoint was for a histologic improvement in fibrosis of more than one stage without worsening of NASH.

Selonsertib is an investigational, once daily oral inhibitor of apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1.

Out of the 802 patients enrolled in the study, 9.3 percent of patients treated with selonsertib 18mg and 12.1 percent of patients treated with selonsertib 6mg achieved the primary endpoint compared to 13.2 percent with placebo.

Why It's Important

NASH has no approved drug treatment and therefore offers huge potential for the first mover. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has an edge.

Following the release of the STELLAR-4 results, Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse said Intercept's Ocaliva is on track to launch in NASH unencumbered by competition.

In February, Intercept reported positive late-stage results for its NASH candidate and subsequently presented additional positive results at the EASL annual meeting in Vienna.

What's Next

Gilead said it will now work with the Data Monitoring Committee and investigators to conclude the STELLAR-4 study.

"We believe that effective therapy for NASH will ultimately require a combination approach that targets distinct pathways involved in the pathogenesis of this disease," said John McHutchison, Gilead's head of R&D.

"In this regard, we look forward to data from the Phase 2 ATLAS combination trial of selonsertib, cilofexor and firsocostat in patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH, which will be available later this year."

Gilead shares were trading up slightly at $62.81 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adverum Gets New CFO, Flexion's Osteoarthritis Trial, Bristol-Myers Earnings

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts, Earnings And IPOs

Photo by Nephron/Wikimedia

Posted-In: NASH Raymond James Steven SeedhouseBiotech News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + ICPT)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, Gilead, Nvidia And More
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Is Intercept Pharma's Updated Late-Stage NASH Data A Sell-The-News Event?
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NASH Cheer For Intercept, Gilead Layoffs, BioDelivery Licenses Constipation Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; 3M Misses Q1 Expectations

Safety Trends Revealed In New U.S. Domestic Ship Data