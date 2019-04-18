The Benzinga Pro newswire reports shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) are trading higher after data was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on the company’s lentiviral gene therapy.

Benzinga Pro users were alerted to this news first when the data was shared.

MBIO released new data from a phase 1/2 clinical trial, where the company used lentiviral gene therapy on infants with X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency, also known as “bubble boy disease.” The company will develop the therapy with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Shares of MBIO spiked more than 134 percent following the announcement.