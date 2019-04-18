Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro Movers: Mustang Bio Shares Spike After Clinical Trial Data Is Released

Delaney DeAngelis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2019 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga Pro Movers: Mustang Bio Shares Spike After Clinical Trial Data Is Released

The Benzinga Pro newswire reports shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) are trading higher after data was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on the company’s lentiviral gene therapy.

Benzinga Pro users were alerted to this news first when the data was shared.

MBIO released new data from a phase 1/2 clinical trial, where the company used lentiviral gene therapy on infants with X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency, also known as “bubble boy disease.” The company will develop the therapy with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Shares of MBIO spiked more than 134 percent following the announcement.

Posted-In: Benzinga Pro MoversBiotech WIIM Health Care FDA Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MBIO)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Honeywell Tops Q1 Estimates
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Mustang Bio Gallops Higher On Positive Gene Therapy Results For Deadly 'Bubble Boy Disease'
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa To Debut, Mustang Bio Skyrockets, AngioDynamics Sheds Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cargo Insurance Process Moves To Automate With Two New Initiatives

An Abbott Labs Analyst's 5 Reasons To Own The Stock: 'Near-Perfect For This Environment'